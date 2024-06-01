Man it's wet out there. I'm kayaking to work. Cutting my lawn with a rusty machete. Moss is growing on my northern side. I should probably have that looked at. BIG contrast from a year ago.

According to friend and weather historian Dr. Mark Seeley, at 5.45″ rain May was the seventh-wettest since 1895. The statewide April-May total was 8.7 inches of rain, the sixth-wettest in 129 years. Extra-soggy.

Only 2.4% of Minnesota in moderate drought now. Lakes are overflowing. Skeeters are overflowing. The rain machine is stuck in the on position.

After a drab start, Saturday mellowed nicely, like a fine box wine. Most of Sunday will be dry (at least in the metro) with fading sun and upper 70s. According to NOAA SPC, the western half of Minnesota is ripe for a few severe T-storms late Sunday, mainly gusty winds. A few hefty storms will probably rumble into the metro Sunday night.

Expect another ration of sunshine Monday afternoon but [checks watch] the next obligatory storm arrives with flashing and splashing late Tuesday. Not a heat wave in sight.