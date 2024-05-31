Recently a National Weather Service office in west Texas sent out a warning of "DVD-size hail." That's nearly 5 inches in diameter, in case you haven't used a DVD in years. What's next? Eggo-size hail? Hailstones the size of burritos? You get the sense that hail names are invented by hungry guys spending too much time in front of the Doppler?

Most hail sizes revolve around coins, sports and fruit. Quarter-size hail is considered severe, capable of damage. Data is inconclusive about hail frequency or size in a warming world, but there are more "targets" now as cities expand into farmland. Hailstorms in populated areas are one of the biggest drivers of insurance premium spikes in recent years.

A few thunderstorms Sunday may be severe with large hail, especially in western Minnesota. Weather models print out another 1 to 2 inches of rain between Sunday and Tuesday night, followed by cool 60s late next week. Odd for early June but OK.

A damp start should give way to a little bit of sunshine later Saturday. Take nothing for granted.