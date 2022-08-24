'Lost Ollie'

There's a lot to love about this four-part series, especially when director Peter Ramsey ("Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse") cuts away from the human actors and focuses on his three animated toys, hitting the road to find acceptance. Each has its own tragic back story, but the most heartbreaking one belongs to Zozo, a disturbed carnival-booth clown voiced by Tim Blake Nelson. The flashback that reveals how he became so hardened is one of this year's most unforgettable sequences, reminiscent of the opening moments of "Up." The lack of dialogue will make it easier for the rest of your family to hear you sobbing. Netflix

NEAL JUSTIN

'Little Demon'

Danny DeVito has a history of playing devilish imps, so it's no surprise that he's voicing Satan himself in this animated series that's hell-bent on being as sinful as possible. Despite the show's graphic nature, there's something kind of sweet about the relationship between the Devil and his half-mortal daughter, especially when you realize that she's being voiced by DeVito's real-life daughter Lucy. The two bond over exorcism acts and revenge killings. The production may be a family affair, but it's not for families. 9 p.m. Thursday, FXX

N.J.

'Mike'

Mike Tyson is none too happy with this eight-part series, which covers the champ's life, starting with his troubled childhood. But director Craig Gillespie ("Pam & Tommy") takes a rather balanced approach with a top-notch cast, including Harvey Keitel as manager Cus D'Amato and Trevante Rhodes ("Moonlight") in the title role. If you want to hear more from Tyson's perspective, Spike Lee's 2013 recording of the boxer's one-man show, "Undisputed Truth," is available on HBO Max. Thursday, Hulu

N.J.

'They/Them'

What a great idea for a horror movie: to expose the evils of so-called "conversion therapy." "They/Them" takes place at a camp, run by an unctuous creep played by Kevin Bacon, where parents send their gay, lesbian and non-gender-conforming kids to be turned straight (spoiler alert: It doesn't work). Unfortunately, "They/Them" doesn't deliver the thrills we expect from horror and, despite a zesty supporting performance by Anna Chlumsky as a counselor, it's neither scary nor provocative. Peacock

CHRIS HEWITT