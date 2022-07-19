Dave Chappelle is returning to Minneapolis — and he's giving fans even shorter notice than usual.

The first surprise performance, taking place Wednesday at First Avenue, was announced Monday afternoon. Tickets sold out within minutes. On Tuesday, the Varsity Theater announced it will host shows on Thursday and Friday. Tickets go on sale at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Chappelle is no stranger to the Twin Cities — or the venue that's usually associated with music. His eight-show run at First Avenue in 2013 was punctuated with the comic getting a star on the club's outdoor wall. For the screening of his 2021 documentary at nearby Target Center in November, he brought along Usher and Justin Bieber.

There apperas to be plenty of fans willing to pay well over $200 for a ticket, despite recent accusations that some of Chappelle's jokes are transphobic. Shortly after Monday's announcement, First Avenue's Facebook and Twitter accounts were slammed with criticism of the club's booking.