'House of the Dragon'

If you thought the best thing about "Game of Thrones" was its brutal violence, you'll be thrilled with the blockbuster's first spinoff. Set more than 180 years before the Emmy-winning series, the story revolves around a Targaryen civil war, triggered by the resistance to a woman ascending to the Iron Throne. For every magnificently shot battle, there are three scenes only interested in grossing you out (don't plan on visiting the beach after meeting the flesh-eating crabs). Early episodes could use some comic relief. An appearance by Peter Dinklage's Tyrion makes no logical sense, but if we're going to believe in dragons, why not a time machine, as well? 8 p.m. Sunday, HBO

'Chad and JT Go Deep'

Bill and Ted aren't the only dudes seeking excellent adventures. Comedians Tom Allen and John Parr play gnarly activists luring unsuspecting Californians into fake causes, like skateboarders' rights and recycling sex toys. The pranks are sometimes stupid, but never cruel. Chad and JT get more kicks from poking fun at themselves than ridiculing their victims. Tuesday, Netflix

'Cinderella: The Reunion'

Disney's 1950 animated film may be the most famous adaptation of this classic fairy tale, but those who grew up in 1990s may have fonder memories of the ABC version, one that cast Black superstars in most of the key roles. To celebrate the 25th anniversary, actors Brandy Norwood, Whoopi Goldberg and Bernadette Peters reflect on their groundbreaking effort and how the late Whitney Houston gave us the greatest fairy godmother of all. 7 p.m. Tuesday, KSTP, Ch. 5

'Welcome to Wrexham'

It's a little hard to picture "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds as an underdog, but this docuseries does its best. It follows the movie star and his new buddy Rob McElhenney ("Mythic Quest") as they try to turn their newly acquired football club in Wales into real contenders. The big names may initially draw viewers, but non-soccer fans will only stick around if they fall for the plucky players and fans, desperate for a little Hollywood magic. 9 p.m. Wednesday, FX

'Mo'

Mohammed Amer, best known for stealing scenes in the terrific "Ramy," gets a show of his own, exploring what it's like to be a Palestinian American scraping by in Houston. Humor about chocolate hummus and lazy immigration lawyers isn't the usual sitcom fare, just one reason this series is such a treat. Wednesday, Netflix