Family on Friday identified the young woman who was on a scooter when she was hit by a vehicle and killed in downtown Minneapolis during a rolling gun battle between occupants in two vehicles one night this week.

Autumn Merrick, 18, was the woman who was killed after leaving work and riding outside a hotel near Target Field about 11 p.m., said her great-grandmother, Marietta Merrick.

Four men were taken to the hospital with serious injuries that were believed to have been inflicted during the crash, said police spokesman Garrett Parten. Guns were recovered from both vehicles, Parten said.

As of late Friday morning, police have yet to update the conditions of any of the men or say whether they have been arrested.

Marietta Merrick said Autumn grew up in Minneapolis and at one time attended Patrick Henry High School.

She said the death will weigh heavily on a family wedding Saturday in Osseo, where the bride is one of Autumn's aunts.

"It's not going to be as happy a celebration as we had hoped," said Marietta Merrick, whose daughter is getting married.

An aunt, Naomi Merrick, said she last connected a few months ago with Autumn, who was living downtown near the Minneapolis Farmers Market along Lyndale Avenue, about 1½ miles from where the crash occurred.

"She was happy with everything, graduating high school, and she told me she had a job," Naomi Merrick said.

"Family meant a lot to her," the aunt said, "and her friends too. Her friends kind of became her family."

The first sign of trouble Wednesday night came when officers received several calls about occupants in two vehicles shooting at each other near 18th Street and S. Nicollet Avenue following some sort of altercation.

A few minutes later, vehicles matching the descriptions of those involved sped through downtown with the men inside still shooting at each other until the crashed near the intersection of N. 5th Street and N. 6th Avenue, police said.

Parten said police are classifying Autumn Merrick's death as a homicide, the 76th of the year, according to a Star Tribune database.

Wednesday killing of an innocent bystander is at least the second downtown since late May involving wilfully dangerous driving behavior.

On May 24, a man driving erratically ran over two men on Marquette Avenue, police said. One of the men, 62-year-old Steven Rice, of Burnsville died, and the person with him was seriously injured.

Thomas L. Hunter, 27, of Minneapolis, was charged with criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation. Hunter remains jailed ahead of a court hearing next week.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482