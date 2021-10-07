A rolling gun battle between occupants in two vehicles ended with a crash in downtown Minneapolis Wednesday night that left an innocent bystander dead.

A woman riding a scooter on a sidewalk was killed after she was struck by one of the vehicles that crashed outside a hotel just a block from Target Field, police said.

Events unfolded about 11 p.m. when officers received several calls about occupants inside two vehicles shooting at each other near the intersection of 18th Street and Nicollet Avenue S. The vehicles continued into downtown Minneapolis with occupants still shooting at each other until they crashed near the intersection of N. 5th Street and 6th Avenue.

One of the vehicles left the road after the impact and struck a woman riding a scooter.

"She was an innocent bystander of what appears to be a violent exchange between cars," Minneapolis Police spokesman Garrett Parten told WCCO-TV. "It is upsetting to see this kind of violence result in this kind of death."

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Multiple men riding in the vehicles were taken to a hospital with injuries, the station reported.

Minneapolis police are investigating.

Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768