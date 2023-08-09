Every State Grapples With Weather Risk

On This Date in Weather History

Metro Area Hail Storms, August 9-10, 2020

Multiple, long-lasting, large hail-producing thunderstorms bombarded the Twin Cities Metropolitan Area and neighboring counties during the evening and overnight hours, with hail, gusty winds, intense rainfall, and non-stop lightning and thunder. The activity came in two waves. The first developed right around sunset on Sunday August 9, as compact but intense thunderstorms formed repeatedly across the southern Twin Cities, especially near Chaska, Chanhassen, Bloomington, and Burnsville. These storms lasted 2-3 hours and moved little, producing pockets of large hail and heavy rainfall. Reports of half-dollar to golf ball-sized hail were common, with hail the size of tennis balls photographed in Victoria. The second, larger, and longer-lasting wave of severe thunderstorms formed around 11 PM in Wright County, and spread southeastward very slowly over the next several hours. These intense supercell thunderstorms grew to the size of 2-3 counties, and produced multiple distinct cores of ping pong ball to tennis ball-sized hail, affecting areas from near Montrose and Buffalo in Wright County, to Loretto, Maple Plain, and Edina in Hennepin County.

Somewhat Hazy Wednesday

Thanks to a number of wildfires burning across Canada, skies closer to home will be a bit smoky and hazy on Wednesday. Air quality concerns continue through Midday Wednesday, where air quality have been posted across the northern half of the state. The air will be unhealthy for sensitive groups, like the very young or very old and those with lung or heart ailments.

Perseid meteor shower Peaks This Weekend

"When, where & how to see it - The Perseid meteor shower is one of the best shooting star displays of the year and it's currently active. The Perseid meteor shower (also known as the Perseids) is active every year from mid-July to late August. This year the shower will peak around Aug. 13, 2023, according to skywatching site In The Sky, 2023 will be a good year for the Perseids as the moon will only be 10% illuminated. The Perseids are caused by Earth passing through debris — bits of ice and rock — left behind by Comet Swift-Tuttle which last passed close to Earth in 1992. The Perseids peak when Earth passes through the densest and dustiest area on Aug. 11-12. Years without moonlight see higher rates of meteors per hour, and in outburst years (such as in 2016) the rate can be between 150-200 meteors an hour. On average, you can expect to see up to 100 meteors per hour during the Perseid's peak, according to NASA. In 2022, the Perseids were affected by the full moon illuminating the sky and washing out fainter meteors. However, this year the moon will provide minimal disturbance to the meteor shower as it will only be 10% illuminated during the time of the peak."

A Few T-Showers Midweek

The simulated radar from AM Wednesday to PM Thursday shows more unsettled weather moving through the region. Spotty showers and storms will be possible late Wednesday and once again late Thursday. Some of the storms Thursday night could be a little on the vigorous side with locally heavy rainfall.

Rainfall Potential Through Early Next Week

Here's the rainfall outlook through early next week, which shows somewhat soggy weather across the southern half of the state. Some spots could see close to 1.00" of rain or more.

9th Driest Meteorological Summer on Record

It has been very dry across much of the region so far this summer with only 3.85" of rain falling at the MSP Airport since June 1st. That is -5.80" below average and is the 9th driest Meteorological Summer on record with the driest being 1.35" set in 1894. Interestingly, the last two summers (2022 & 2021) were just as dry.

9th Hottest Meteorological Summer on Record

It has also been a hot summer with readings running well above average since June 1st and good enough for the 9th hottest Meteorological Summer on record so far. Note that 2021 was the 4th hottest and 2022 was the 11th hottest From June 1st to August 7th. With that being said, the last 3 summers have been pretty warm and dry.

60 Day Precipitation Anomaly

The map below shows the 60 day precipitation anomaly, which indicates that some locations are nearly -3.00" to nearly -6.00" below average (in red/pink) since early June. There are a few locations across the state that have surpluses, but most locations are well below average.

Drought Update

Drought conditions continue to deepen across the region with a few pockets of Extreme Drought showing up (in red). The last time that parts of Minnesota were in an Extreme Drought was back in mid December, nearly 7 months ago.

Hottest Days of 2023 So Far

The hottest day of 2023 (so far) was Thursday, July 27th with a high of 96F and heat index values peaking around 105F to 110F. Uffda! There have been (23) 90F days this year. Our average number of 90F days is 14.

Average Number of 90F Days At MSP

Looking at the last 30 years, the average number of 90F days at the MSP Airport is (14). July is the hottest month with an average of (6) 90F days. This year we've had (23) 90F days, last year we had (18) days in the 90s and in 2021 there were (27) days in the 90s. The most number of 90F days in any single year was (44) set in 1988.

Twin Cities Weather Outlook For Wednesday

The weather outlook for the Twin Cities on Wednesday, August 9th will be mild with temps warming into the mid 80s, which will be slightly above average for this time of the year. Skies will be sunny early in the day with a few spotty t-showers possible later in the day.

Meteograms For Minneapolis

The hourly temps through the day Wednesday shows readings starting in the mid 60s and warming into the low/mid 80s in the afternoon, which will be a little above average for this time of the year. Weather conditions will be quiet through the early afternoon with a chance of an isolated t-shower develop late in the day. West to northwesterly winds will develop and will become a little stronger later in the day.

Weather Outlook For Wednesday

Temps on Wednesday will generally warm into the 80s across the southern half of the state, which will be close to and slightly above average. Folks in the northern half of the state will only warm into the 70s, which will be nearly -5F to -10F below average. Skies will also be a bit smoky and hazy with a late day rumble here and there.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The 5 day temperature outlook for Minneapolis shows temps only warming into the 80s through the weekend. The hottest day will be Friday with highs warming into the mid/upper 80s.

Stickier Dewpoints Into the Week Ahead

Dewpoints through the rest of the week will be a little sticky with readings in the 60s over the next several days. The most humid day will be Friday with readings approaching 70F. It'll be a little better into the weekend with readings falling into the 50s.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook for the Twin Cities over the next few days will be fairly mild with temps warming into the mid to upper 80s at times. We'll also see a few showers and storms pop up through the end of the week with the greatest risk being Thursday Night into early Friday. Behind that system, temperatures will cool a bit into the lower 80s with more comfy dewpoints.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis through mid-August doesn't show any major heat waves setting up. It'll be a little warmer than average this week, but the overall trend shows readings hovering around and into the low/mid 80s into the 3rd week of the month.

Weather Outlook

The next few days will feature a showers and storms across parts of the Central and Eastern US. Some of the storms could be a little vigorous with locally heavy rainfall. Much of the Western US will be dry.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14-day temperature outlook shows cooler than average temps lingering across parts of the High Plains and the Midwest. However, warmer than average readings will continue across much of the rest of the nation and especially in the Western US and along the Southern US.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

The extended precipitation outlook shows suggest more active weather across the Intermountain West and the Northeast.

Every State Grapples With Weather Risk

By Paul Douglas

San Diego has the best climate in the nation, thanks to moderate breezes blowing off the Pacific Ocean. There is no perfect spot with perfect weather year round, but Hawaii comes close in spite of hurricanes and volcanoes. North Carolina is a pretty good choice for moderate climate.

I'm reading reports of people in Florida, Texas and Arizona becoming reluctant night owls: walking the dog, gardening, even shopping after the sun goes down. In recent days the heat index in Florida has been 115-120F. Florida is to summer what Minnesota is to winter. Deliriously character-building.

A weak cool frontal boundary may spark a few T-storms by late afternoon, with another round of gusty showers and T-storms Thursday night; again late Sunday. No big, sloppy southern storms brimming with moisture, just a sloppy parade of Alberta Clippers, each one preceded by a smear of showers - not the 3-day soaking we need right now.

I do see hints of September next week with 70s, maybe 60s up north. I'm very OK with that.

Extended Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Fading sun. PM T-storm. Winds: W 8-13. High: 83.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: N 5-10. Low: 66.

THURSDAY: Warm sunshine. Nighttime storms. Winds: NE 8-13. High 82.

FRIDAY: Peeks of sun, lingering T-shower. Winds: W 15-25. Wake-up: 68. High 85.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 65. High: 83.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, PM T-storm risk. Winds: SE 5-10. Wake-up: 62. High: 79.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, gusty and cooler. Winds: NW 15-30. Wake-up: 60. High: 75.

TUESDAY: Another clipper, few T-storms. Winds: N 10-15. Wake-up: 63. High 82.

This Day in Weather History

August 9th

1948: 7.72 inches of rain falls at Mankato.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

August 9th

Average High: 82F (Record: 95F set in 1947 & 2010)

Average Low: 64F (Record: 46F set in 1888 & 1972)

Record Rainfall: 3.34" set in 1914

Record Snowfall: NONE

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

August 9th

Sunrise: 6:07am

Sunset: 8:28pm

Hours of Daylight: ~14 hours & 21 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: 2 Minutes & 36 Seconds

Daylight LOST since Summer Solstice (June 21st): ~ 1 Hour & 16 Minutes

Moon Phase for August 9th at Midnight

National High Temps on Wednesday

Temperatures on Wednesday will still be well above average across the Southern US with widespread record heat across Texas. It'll be a little cooler in the Western US and across the Central US, where areas of precipitation will be possible.

National Weather Wednesday

The weather outlook on Wednesday will feature showers and storms across parts of the Central US and down into the Southeast. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with locally heavy rainfall.

National Weather Outlook

The weather outlook through Thursday shows unsettled weather across the Central US. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with locally heavy rainfall.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, the extended precipitation outlook shows heavier rain potential across parts of the Central and Eastern US, where localized flooding can't be ruled out. A few monsoonal thunderstorms will be possible in the Southwest, but much of the West Coast will remain dry.

Climate Stories

"Florida Could Soon Become Uninsurable—and Other States Will Likely Follow"

Florida is no stranger to extreme weather events, a fact that those living in Sunshine State have always factored in when insuring their homes. But as climate change exacerbates the frequency and severity of events like droughts, floods, tornadoes, and hurricanes in the U.S., the reality Floridians and insurers in the state are working with is quickly changing. Florida, according to several experts, is becoming "uninsurable." And other states, starting from California, might follow suit in the near future.

"80 Percent of People Around the World Experienced Climate Change-Induced Heat in July"

"July is supposed to be a hot summer month for the northern hemisphere, but last month was especially hot even for mid-summer. According to a new report released by science nonprofit Climate Central this week, climate change has made this July hotter for billions of people around the globe. Researchers looked at 4,711 cities around the world and found what the report calls "climate change fingerprints" in 4,019 of the locations last month. This study concluded that human activity and the fossil fuel industry made it three times more likely to be hotter this July."

"Huge 30-mile heat blob spotted on dark side of the moon has scientists concerned"

"An enormous heat blob is bulging on the dark side of the Moon and sparking scientists' fears. The worrying mass of heat - which is believed to have been caused by radiation - has been detected in an area of recently discovered granite deep beneath the moon's surface. Granite is created on earth as the leftover of a volcanic eruption as magma cools into the rock. And scientists say the moon deposit comes from a dead volcano that was once active around 3.5 billion years ago. Dr Matt Siegler, who works at Arizona's Planetary Science Institute, says: "This is more Earth-like than we had imagined can be produced on the Moon, which lacks the water and plate tectonics that help granites form on Earth."

Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX