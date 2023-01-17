Touch of Mid-March in Mid-January

Lingering Flurries Tuesday

The weather outlook AM Tuesday to midday Wednesday shows lingering snow flurries across parts of the region with any additional snowfall accumulations wrapping up early. Roadways could be a little slippery in the morning with temps hovering around the freezing mark and minor slushy snow accumulations in some spots.

Plowable Snow Thursday?

Active weather continues this week with another storm system moving through the Midwest PM Wednesday into Thursday. The heaviest snow looks to fall south of the Twin Cities, but there could certain be some plowable amounts close to home. Stay tuned...

ECMWF Snowfall Potential

Here's the ECMWF snowfall potential, which shows a fairly decent swath of snow stretching from Nebraska into southern Minnesota. Again, there could be some plowable amounts closer to home with the best potential across southern Minnesota. Stay tuned...

Snow Depth

As of Sunday, January 15th, the MSP Airport recorded 12" of snow on the ground. Interestingly, this tied for the 9th greatest snow depth on record for January 13th!

Seasonal Snowfall

Taking a look at snowfall since July 1st, many locations have seen above average amounts so far this season, but folks from near Sioux Falls to the Twin Cities and towards Duluth are nearly 20" to 30" above average through January 15th. 48.3" of snow has fallen at the MSP Airport, which is the 4th snowiest start to any season on record.

Twin Cities Weather Outlook For Tuesday

The weather outlook for the Twin Cities on Tuesday, January 17th shows very mild weather in place for Mid January with a high temp in the mid 30s. A few flurries will be possible in the morning with lingering clouds and gray skies through the rest of the day.

Weather Outlook on Tuesday

Temps across the region on Tuesday will warm into the 20s and 30s across much of the region, which will be nearly +5F to +15F above average. A few lingering snow flurries will be possible early in the day with lingering clouds and gray skies through the rest of the day. Temps will be a little colder farther north toward the Red River Valley, but nothing too significant for what is typically the coldest time of the year.

Meteograms For Minneapolis

The weather outlook through the day Tuesday shows mild temperatures hovering in the low/mid 30s with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Northwest winds will be a bit breezy at time with some 15mph to 20mph.

Hourly Feels Like Temps

Feels like temps on Tuesday will generally be in the mid 20s through the day.

Weather Outlook

The week ahead looks fairly active across the Central US with a few systems pushing through. The first of which brought a rain/snow mix to the Upper Midwest. The next could bring plowable snow to parts of southern Minnesota PM Wednesday into Thursday and the final system will develop south and east of the the region late week and into the weekend ahead.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis over the next 5 days shows milder weather in place with highs warming into the 30s through midweek. Temperatures will gradually cool into the 20s late week/weekend ahead with readings trending a little closer to average for the middle/end of January.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook through mid month shows a gradual cooling trend as we approach the end of the week with highs back in the mid 20s Friday and Saturday. There could be a better chance of shovelable/plowable snow late Wednesday into Thursday. Stay tuned...

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The NBM extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis over the next several days shows fairly mild weather in place through the mid week before cooler temps start filtering in through the 2nd half of next week. As we approach the last full week of January, temperatures will gradually cool to near normal levels and possibly even below average for late January.

850mb Temperature Anomaly

The 850mb temperature anomaly through next weekend shows at or above average temperatures continuing. Colder than average temperatures will be in place across the Western US, where continued Pacific precipitation chances will be in place.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows cooler than average temperatures across much of the western half of the nation. Meanwhile, folks in the Southeastern US will be above average.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 Day precipitation outlook shows more active weather in place across the eastern two-thirds of the nation and especially across the Gulf Coast States. However, late month could start seeing drier weather move in across the West Coast.

Touch of Mid-March in Mid-January

By Paul Douglas

Yesterday I went from skidding to hydroplaning in less than an hour. Minnesota weather can change in the blink of an eye.

It's still disconcerting to see heavy rain falling in mid January. Dr. Mark Seeley confirms four times more rain and icing events for the Twin Cities and far southern Minnesota since 2000. The ongoing warming is showing up in odd ways. It still snows and we still complain about cold fronts, but it doesn't stay as bitterly cold as it did most recently in the 70s.

The 30-year average of subzero nights for an entire winter at MSP is 20. So far this winter? 6 consecutive subzero nights before Christmas. Since then MSP has been at or above zero.

Our super-sized January Thaw shows signs of fading. I see a run of teens and single digits for highs by late January. Not polar, but noticeable. Canadian air will splash south in waves. Wave #1 arrives Thursday-Friday with a plowable snow; maybe 3-6".

Flurries taper today and Wednesday (daylight) looks quiet. We will freshen up the snow Thursday.

Extended Forecast

TUESDAY: Flurries taper. Winds: NW 8-13. High: 34.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Winds: NW 5. Low: 29.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds linger, snow arrives late. Winds: E 8-13. High: 33.

THURSDAY: Wet snow, few inchs (plowable). Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 26. High: 29.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and cooler. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 20. High: 24.

SATURDAY: Sunny breaks, comet sighting? Winds: SW 8-13. Wake-up: 17. High: 26.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, warmer than average. Winds: SW 8-13. Wake-up: 19. High: 30.

MONDAY: Few flurries, cooling off. Winds: W 7-12. Wake-up: 25. High: 29.

This Day in Weather History

January 17th

1996: A severe ice storm hits the western and northern Twin Cities with accumulations between a half an inch and an inch. A foot of snow fell over central Minnesota.

1982: The citizens of Tower wake up to a frigid low of -52 degrees F.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

January 17th

Average High: 23F (Record: 44F set in 1894)

Average Low: 8F (Record: -26F set in 1967)

Record Rainfall: 0.90" set in 1996

Record Snowfall: 5.1" set in 1932

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

January 17th

Sunrise: 7:45am

Sunset: 5:00pm

Hours of Daylight: ~9 hours & 14 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: +1 Minutes & 53 Seconds

Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 27 minutes

Moon Phase for January 17th at Midnight

3.6 Days Before New Moon

National High Temps on Tuesday

Temperatures across the nation on Tuesday will be well above average across the Eastern half of the nation with temps running nearly +10F to +20F above average in spots. Some communities across the Southern US could reach record levels, mainly in Texas, where highs will reach the 70s and 80s. Temps in the Western US will cool to below average levels.

National Weather Outlook Tuesday

The weather outlook for Tuesday shows active weather continuing across the nation with areas of rain and snow moving out of the Southwest. This storm will move out into the Plains. There is a chance of showers and storms across the Southern US.

National Weather Outlook

An area of low pressure will move through the Great Lakes with areas of rain and snow through midweek. Meanwhile, another storm system will develop in the Southwest and move through the Central US with heavy snow and strong to severe storms.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, the extended precipitation outlook shows pockets of heavy rainfall along and east of the Mississippi River Valley and across the Gulf Coast States. There will be another swath of heavier precipitation from the Central Plains to the Great Lakes, which will likely fall in the form of plowable snow. Continued heavy precipitation will be found in the Western US.

Snowfall Potential

According to the ECMWF (European model), heavy snow will be found across much of the high elevations in the Western US. There will also be decent snowfall potential in the across parts of the Central US into the Great Lakes Region.

Climate Stories

"Extreme weather, fueled by climate change, cost the U.S. $165 billion in 2022"

"A town-flattening hurricane in Florida. Catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky. Crippling heatwaves in the Northeast and West. A historic megadrought. The United States endured 18 separate disasters in 2022 whose damages exceeded $1 billion, with the total coming to $165 billion, according to a new report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The annual report from the nation's premier meteorological institution highlights a troubling trend: Extreme weather events, fueled by human-caused climate change, are occurring at a higher frequency with an increased cost — in dollars and lives. "Climate change is creating more and more intense, extreme events that cause significant damage and often sets off cascading hazards like intense drought, followed by devastating wildfires, followed by dangerous flooding and mudslides," said Dr. Rick Spinrad, NOAA's administrator, citing the flooding and landslides currently happening in California."

See more from NPR HERE:

"The UN calls for massive financial support for Pakistan - and other climate change stories you need to read this week"

"UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling for international support to help Pakistan with a $16 billion rebuilding effort following devastating floods. Pakistan and the UN are holding a major conference in Geneva aimed at marshalling support in what is expected to be a major test case for who pays for climate disasters. According to a new study, up to half of the world's glaciers could disappear by the end of the century even if the most ambitious climate targets are met, CNN reports. Satellite data models show that substantially more ice will be lost contributing to greater sea-level rise than current scientific estimates suggest. The World Bank is seeking to significantly expand its lending capacity to address climate change and other global crises, according to a draft document seen by Reuters. The roadmap document – sent to shareholder governments – marks the start of a negotiation process to alter the bank's mission and financial resources and shift it away from a country- and project-specific lending model."

See more from We Forum HERE:

"Climate change, not crowds, the real threat to tourism"

"Tourism destinations around India, from Manali to Munnar, are sinking under the weight of tourists — their garbage, their buses, cars, their steel and glass hotels — and the dust and debris of under-construction roads, highways, railways, waterways, ropeways and airports, that will bring in more tourists in the near future. The subsidence or sinking of Joshimath, the gateway to Badrinath, Hemkund Sahib and the Valley of Flowers, is a perfect example of how the massive increase in tourism and the unplanned infrastructure to support its growth is the final straw for a destination that is already vulnerable due to its location, its unique geography and geology, and the effects of ill-advised infrastructure development projects like hydropower dams and the catastrophic Chardham highway project."

See more from Free Press Journal HERE:

