By DJ Kayser, filling in for Douglas:

Last week, the Minnesota Incident Command System said that more than 450 wildfires had occurred across the state this year through mid-April, burning more than 8,000 acres. Recent precipitation (with 4.95 inches of liquid since March 24 — tied for fifth-most for the time frame) and the typical spring green-up are pulling the fire potential back toward typical norms, at least for now.

Thursday will be another sunny, breezy and warm day, with highs in the mid-60s. Wet weather returns late Thursday through early Saturday morning, with a short break before another round moves in Sunday. Overall, at least 1 to 2½ inches of rain is expected through Monday. A few strong storms could be possible across southern Minnesota, but the more severe threat remains to our south.

I hope you are enjoying "palindrome week"! Haven't heard of it? From last Saturday through next Monday, the dates — written out as 4/25/24, for example — are the same forward and backward. The next time this happens will be May 2025.