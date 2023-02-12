Minnesota: Still The Super Bowl of Weather

Super Bowl Weather Records

"It's time for Super Bowl LVII! Let's take a look back at some weather records from past Super Bowls. Where was the coldest Super Bowl? Where was the warmest? What weather is expected this year? And, if you're watching the game from home, find some fun and delicious game day dip recipes. Super Bowl Weather Records Most Super Bowls have been played outdoors, where weather plays a significant role. In fact, only 20 of the previous 55 have been in domed stadiums (36.6%), while 35 have been outdoors in warm-weather cities. In 2023, Super Bowl LVI will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, February 12, at 6:30 p.m. ET."

"Where was the coldest Super Bowl?"

"Super Bowl LII (2018) was the coldest Super Bowl day on record. Held in Minneapolis, the high temperature of 9°F was just after midnight on game day and, despite plenty of sunshine leading up to the game, the temperature outside at kickoff was 2°F with a wind chill of -14°F. Of course, the Philadelphia Eagles played the New England Patriots indoors. With such frightful weather outside, the cozy U.S. Bank Stadium was more crowded than your average Super Bowl several hours before kickoff."

Warmer Temps Continue. Brief Cooldown Late Week.

Mild February temperatures look to continue across much of the eastern two-thirds of the nation through at least midweek. A bigger storm system will develop in the Central US midweek with cooler air funneling in later this week. The good news is that this cooler air won't be too terribly cold and it certainly won't be as cold as it was a couple of weeks ago.

Extended Temperature Outlook

The NBM extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis keeps milder weather in place over the next several days with highs warming into the 30s to near 40F. It looks like warmer than average weather sticks around through midweek before a brief cool stint moves in later this week with highs in the 20s. Again, it won't be too cold and it won't last long. Highs be next weekend look to warm into the 30s once again.

Snow Depth

As of Friday, February 10th, the MSP Airport still had 8" of snow on the ground. Meanwhile, there's nearly 2ft of snow on the ground in Duluth, across northern Wisconsin and the UP of Michigan. With several days of warmer weather on the horizon, our snow pack will take a bit of a hit, so get out there and enjoy while it's still around.

25th Longest Stretch of 6" Snow Depth a MSP

Believe it or not, the MSP Airport is currently sitting at its 25th longest consecutive stretch of at least 6" of snow on the ground. There has been at least 6" of snow on the ground since December 20th with the maximum snow depth at 16" on January 5th & 6th. With warmer weather continuing through the middle part of next week, the snow pack will continue to dwindle. By the way, this is the longest stretch of at least 6" of snow since 2014 (1/14 to 3/13), that was a 59 day day stretch.

Seasonal Snowfall

Taking a look at snowfall since July 1st, many locations have seen above average amounts so far this season, but folks from near Sioux Falls to the Twin Cities and towards Duluth are nearly 15" to 25" above average this month. 55.6" of snow has fallen at the MSP Airport, which is the 8th snowiest start to any season on record.

Twin Cities Weather Outlook For Sunday

The weather outlook for the Twin Cities on Sunday, February 12th shows a high temp approaching 40F, which will be nearly +10F to +15F above average for this time of the year. We could see areas of fog in the morning, but the afternoon will feature more sunshine and lighter winds.

Weather Outlook on Sunday

Temps across the region on Sunday will warm into the 30s and possibly near 40F, which will be nearly +10F to +20F above average for this time of the year. There could be a little patchy fog in the morning in some spots, but overall, it will be a dry, mild and sunny day.

Meteograms For Minneapolis

The weather outlook for the Twin Cities through the day Sunday shows mild temperatures in place with readings in the low/mid 20s in the morning with highs approaching 40F in the afternoon. There could be some patchy fog in the morning with sunnier skies in the afternoon. Winds will generally be light through the day.

Hourly Feels Like Temps

Feels like temps on Sunday won't be too chilly with readings in the 20s and 30s through the day.

Weather Outlook

It'll be a fairly quiet weekend across the Midwest, but changes will take place into next week with a couple of stronger storm systems developing next week. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible in the Central & Southern US with areas of heavy snowfall across parts of the Midwest & Great Lakes.

Severe Threat Next Wednesday & Thursday

Next week could be pretty active in the Central & Southern US with strong to severe thunderstorms possible both Wednesday and Thursday. NOAA's Storm Prediction Center is already highlighting areas that could be threatened next week. Stay tuned...

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis shows well above average temps continuing through midweek next week. The warmest days could see highs in the lower 40s through early next week. A storm system could bring rain and snow to the region next week with colder temps moving in late next week.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook for the Twin Cities into next week looks pretty mild through Wednesday with highs in the 30s and 40s. There will be 2 different storm system that will impact the region midweek with areas of rain and possibly some accumulating snow. Temps will then take a high late week as highs fall into the 10s and 20s.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows cooler than average temperatures across much of the Western US, but warmer than average temperatures will settle in across the eastern half of the nation.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 Day precipitation outlook shows more active weather in place across much of the nation.

Minnesota: Still The Super Bowl of Weather

By Paul Douglas

The retractable roof may be open for today's Super Bowl battle in Glendale, Arizona - with sunshine and a predicted high of 77F.

Useless trivia: most Super Bowl games since 1967 have been played outdoors, at the mercy of the elements. Only 20 of the last 55 big games were in domed stadiums. The coldest game? We take that honor. 2F outside U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis in 2018. The coldest (outdoor) game was Cowboys vs. Dolphins at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans, with a kick-off temperature of 39F. The 2000 game in Atlanta was played during an ice storm outside!

No drama in Phoenix (or here) today. We will be supremely content with March like warmth for much of the next 10 days. ECMWF predicts 6 days near or above 40F from today through Monday, February 20. Not too shabby, considering the normal high at MSP is 27F. Within a week our 8" on the ground may be down to 4". Rain Tuesday ends as plowable snow over central Minnesota; lesser amounts in the metro. Colder air returns late February. Soak up 40s!

Extended Forecast

SUNDAY: A few clouds, mild. Winds: W 5-10. High: 40.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy & quiet. Winds: W 5-10. Low: 25.

MONDAY: Sunny, feels like early March. Winds: SW 8-13. High: 42.

TUESDAY: Light rain develops. Winds: E 8-13. Wake-up: 33. High: 40.

WEDNESDAY: A little slush? Plowable central MN. Winds: NW 15-25. Wake-up: 31. High: 34.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Storm stays south. Winds: N 10-20. Wake-up: 15. High: 23.

FRIDAY: Blue sky, seasonably chilly. Winds: S 7-12. Wake-up: 5. High: 25.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sun, warming up again. Winds: SW 10-20. Wake-up: 20. High: 40.

This Day in Weather History

February 12th

1988: For warm weather...head west! Duluth had a temperature of 31 below zero, while Rapid City was sitting at 59.

1872: A severe blizzard hits central Minnesota. The temperature at Litchfield was 34 degrees on the afternoon of the 12th, and fell to -20 by the morning of the 13th. At least 6 people died in Meeker County alone.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

February 12th

Average High: 27F (Record: 59F set in 1990)

Average Low: 12F (Record: -30F set in 1875)

Record Rainfall: 0.42" set in 1984

Record Snowfall: 5.5" set in 2019

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

February 12th

Sunrise: 7:17am

Sunset: 5:36pm

Hours of Daylight: ~10 hours & 18 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: +2 Minutes & 51 Seconds

Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 1 hour & 31 minutes

Moon Phase for February 12th at Midnight

0.4 Days Before Last Quarter Moon

National High Temps on Sunday

Temperatures on Sunday will be very mild across parts of the Midwest with highs running nearly +10F to +15F above average. A storm system moving through the Mid-Atlantic will bring areas of heavy rain and high elevation snow to the region with cooler than average temps.

National Weather Outlook Sunday

The weather outlook for Sunday will be fairly active across the Southeastern US with scattered showers and storms. Areas of heavy snow will fall in the high elevations of the Mid-Atlantic region. Another storm system will develop in the Southwest and will go on to produce areas of heavy rain in the Central US with accumulating snow in the Midwest midweek.

National Weather Outlook

A storm system will continue to lift north along the East Coast, where areas of rain and snow will be possible. There's another storm developing in the Southwestern US that will move out into the Plains with areas of rain and snow. Meanwhile, another system will move into the Pacific Northwest with rain and snow

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, the extended precipitation outlook shows heavier amounts in the Southern US. There will also be heavier pockets of precipitation in the Pacific Northwest.

Snowfall Potential

According to the ECMWF (European model), heavy snow will be found across much of the high elevations in the Western US. A developing storm system will also bring heavy snow to the Southwest and from the Central Plains to the Great Lakes into next week

Climate Stories

"How a predicted polar-vortex disruption could spur winter's revenge"

"Forecasters are watching changes in the stratosphere that may trigger a shake-up in the mild weather pattern over the Eastern U.S. and Europe Several miles above the North Pole, an atmospheric chain reaction may soon initiate that sets off important changes to weather patterns across the Northern Hemisphere in the coming weeks. In places where cold and snow have mostly remained absent, the sequence could trigger a wintry revenge. However, it's still unclear how significant or long-lasting any changes may be and exactly where and when they would occur. Most of the Eastern U.S. and Europe have escaped winter's wrath so far, except for some very short-lived Arctic blasts. With signs of spring emerging — from barren ski slopes to budding blooms — it's natural to wonder whether winter is already over. But there's some chance this chain reaction could shut down the movement toward spring."

"Cacti replacing snow on Swiss mountainsides due to global heating"

"The residents of the Swiss canton of Valais are used to seeing their mountainsides covered with snow in winter and edelweiss flowers in summer. But as global heating intensifies, they are increasingly finding an invasive species colonising the slopes: cacti. Authorities say cactus species belonging to the genus Opuntia, or prickly pears, are proliferating in parts of Valais, encroaching on natural reserves and posing a biodiversity threat. "A lover of dry and hot climates, this invasive and non-native plant is not welcome in the perimeter of prairies and dry pastures of national importance," the municipality of Fully in the Rhone valley said in a press release announcing the uprooting campaign in late 2022. Opuntia species and similar cacti have also proliferated in some of the hills around the capital of Valais, in Sion, where estimates suggest Opuntia plants now make up 23-30% of the low vegetation cover. Their presence has also been reported in neighbouring Alpine regions, including Ticino and Grisons in Switzerland, and the Aosta valley and Valtellina in Italy."

"IBM's AI has a new job: sorting through NASA's giant stream of Earth and weather images"

"ChatGPT's cousin was just hired by NASA. On February 1, NASA and IBM announced a new partnership between the two major organizations, aimed at applying artificial intelligence (AI) tools to climate science, scanning research literature for quick answers and identifying features in Earth science data. This is far from NASA's first foray into artificial intelligence, or even the agency's first collaboration with IBM. In 2014, NASA collaborated with the tech giant to infer measurements of the sun's extreme radiation when a sensor failed on the Solar Dynamics Observatory. A year later, NASA started a summer bootcamp to bring scientists together with Silicon Valley engineers, known as the Frontier Development Lab. Plus, since the dawn of machine-learning techniques, scientists across NASA's domains have been using these tools in their own projects, from looking at the sun to designing autonomous data-gathering robots. As AI has grown in power and complexity, though, it has become harder for individual researchers to harness the full potential of these tools. Each time they start a new project, many NASA engineers and scientists build a bespoke model for each dataset. To solve that problem, in 2020, NASA hosted a workshop on AI. It sought answers to large-scale, extra-challenging problems, dreaming bigger than one-off models for each problem—and IBM's tech seemed like a perfect match for their needs."

