Host Michael Rand and Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse take a look back at an amazing weekend in Minnesota sports. First and foremost, obviously, was the Vikings' NFL-record comeback from a 33-0 halftime deficit to defeat the Colts 39-36 in overtime Saturday. Trying to make sense of that game — or this team — is nearly impossible. But it did cement the Vikings' identity: a flawed team with a flare for drama.

Reusse and Rand also talked about the Twins' signing of Joey Gallo, the Wolves' 150-point record-setting game against the Bulls and the Wild's winning streak.

