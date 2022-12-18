Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Host Michael Rand still can't believe what he just saw — parts of which he admits he did not see — after the Vikings rallied from a 33-0 halftime deficit to defeat the Colts 39-36 in overtime to clinch the NFC North title in the 1000th game in franchise history.

The twists and turns ... postgame audio from Kirk Cousins and Kevin O'Connell ... and plenty of listener commentary are all part of this bonus episode — as is an interview with local journalist Aaron Rupar, a huge Vikings fan who made his triumphant return to Twitter late Friday after a suspension.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports