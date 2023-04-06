Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Daniel Freitag, Minnesota's top boys basketball player in the Class of 2024, is headed to Southern California Academy in Northridge, Calif., for his senior season.

"I am excited to announce I'll be completing my high school basketball career with Southern California Academy!" Freitag posted Thursday on his Twitter account.

Freitag, a Bloomington Jefferson guard who is being recruited by the Gophers among others, is ranked 60th in the nation by Rivals and 93rd by 247Sports.

Southern California Academy tweeted: "Let's welcome 2024 Daniel Freitag 6-3 PG to Southern California Academy. Freitag is one of the top Point Guards in the nation. Tough as they come! Shot creator & playmaker with a 6-8 wingspan. Definition of mature, leader, & TOUGH. Big time shooter."

Freitag, a Star Tribune All-Metro first-team pick, averaged 28.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.1 steals per game in 2022-23. He surpassed Cole Aldrich as Bloomington Jefferson's all-time leading scorer.

"It is his drive and determination to always be at his best that makes Daniel stand out as an athlete," Jaguars coach Jeff Evens said.

Freitag is also being recruited by the Gophers for football as a wide receiver/running back. Southern California Academy doesn't offer football.