Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports. They started with the NFL playoffs and a batch of compelling division round games. It could have been an all-NFC North title game, but the Packers choked against the 49ers and came up short in their upset bid. The Lions, meanwhile, dispatched Tampa Bay. In the AFC, quarterback excellence was on display. Missed kicks also loomed large.

24:00: A look at the career of Joe Mauer, who is on the verge of being elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. We'll know for sure on Tuesday.

38:00: A disappointing loss for the Wolves and surprising results for the Wild.

