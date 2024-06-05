Listen: How did gambling develop into a major industry in Minnesota?

Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesotans wanting to gamble have many options these days. They can visit a Native American casino, buy scratch-off games at a gas station, yank open pull-tabs at a bar or even play bingo at a church fish fry. But this is a fairly recent phenomenon.

Reporter Alex Chhith, who wrote a story on the topic for Curious Minnesota, joined host Eric Roper on the Curious Minnesota podcast to discuss the history of gambling in Minnesota.

