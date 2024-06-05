Listen: How did gambling develop into a major industry in Minnesota?

Curious Minnesota

Hennepin County deputy sheriff C. V. Swanberg destroyed paraphernalia from a gambling club in 1939, when gambling was illegal in the state.
— Hennepin County Library

By Eric Roper , Star Tribune
June 05, 2024 - 10:49 AM

Minnesotans wanting to gamble have many options these days. They can visit a Native American casino, buy scratch-off games at a gas station, yank open pull-tabs at a bar or even play bingo at a church fish fry. But this is a fairly recent phenomenon.

Reporter Alex Chhith, who wrote a story on the topic for Curious Minnesota, joined host Eric Roper on the Curious Minnesota podcast to discuss the history of gambling in Minnesota.

Eric Roper oversees Curious Minnesota, the Star Tribune's community reporting project fueled by great reader questions. He also hosts the Curious Minnesota podcast.  612-673-1732
