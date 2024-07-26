Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

MADISON, Wis. — The tree-killing emerald ash borer has now spread to every county in Wisconsin, state officials said Friday.

The state Department of Natural Resources said agency staff responded to a report of a possible emerald ash borer infestation in two trees at a private residence in the town of Meenon in Burnett County on June 13.

Tests the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service conducted on insect samples taken from the trees confirmed the specimens were emerald ash borer.

The emerald ash borer is native to Asia. It was discovered in the United States in southeastern Michigan in 2002. Officials believe the beetle has been moving around the country by hitching rides on firewood.

According to the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, it is currently present in 36 states and the District of Columbia. It was first discovered in Wisconsin in 2008 in Ozaukee County.

Emerald ash borer larvae bore into ash trees, killing them. The DNR expects that the beetle will eventually kill more than 99% of Wisconsin's white, black and green ash trees.