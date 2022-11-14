Light snow sticking to the roads has made for a challenging Monday morning commute in the Twin Cities and led to numerous crashes and spinouts.

Traffic was at a near standstill on Interstate 694 in both directions from Brooklyn Center to New Brighton at 7:30 a.m., and the scene was similar in other parts of the metro, Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras showed.

Drivers on northbound Hwy. 169 in New Hope were experiencing about a 10-minute setback as a spinout blocked lanes near Medicine Lake Road. In Edina, a driver spun out on northbound Hwy. 169 and the vehicle became wedged under a stalled semitrailer truck.

"Slow down. Give plows plenty of room," MnDOT advised drivers in a tweet. "it's time to get back into winter driving mode."

The snow moved into the metro before daybreak and turned roads slippery, the National Weather Service said. Between 1 and 2 inches of snow is expected Monday. Another round of snow is predicted for Monday night into Tuesday, the Weather Service said.