At least one person was killed Monday after an SUV and school bus collided in Minnetonka.

The State Patrol was investigating the crash that happened just before 4 p.m. on westbound Hwy. 62 near Shady Oak Road.

No one on the school bus was injured, the Minnesota State Patrol said.