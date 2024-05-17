See more of the story

Detectives in Minneapolis are investigating two separate fatal shootings that happened Thursday afternoon.

The first shooting happened just after noon on the 1100 block of Morgan Avenue N. A man in his 20s was shot and later died at HCMC, police said. An argument between a group of people is believed to have led to the gunfire, police said.

About 2 hours later, officers responded to a report of a possible drug overdose in an alley along the 100 block of W. Lake Street. Police arrived to find a man in his 30s had been shot, police said. The victim, who later died at HCMC, may have been associated with a nearby homeless encampment, police said.

No arrests have been made. Police said they don't believe the incidents are related.

Anybody with information can call 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip electronically at crimestoppersmn.org. Tips can be anonymous.