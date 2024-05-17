Detectives in Minneapolis are investigating two separate fatal shootings that happened Thursday afternoon.

The first shooting happened just after noon on the 1100 block of Morgan Avenue N. A man in his 20s was shot and later died at HCMC, police said. An argument between a group of people is believed to have led to the gunfire, police said.

About 2 hours later, officers responded to a report of a possible drug overdose in an alley along the 100 block of W. Lake Street. Police arrived to find a man in his 30s had been shot, police said. The victim, who later died at HCMC, may have been associated with a nearby homeless encampment, police said.

No arrests have been made. Police said they don't believe the incidents are related.

Anybody with information can call 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip electronically at crimestoppersmn.org. Tips can be anonymous.



