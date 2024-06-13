Police Chief Brian O'Hara said Thursday he believes that the fatal shooting of a man Wednesday night in south Minneapolis was "justifiable and lawful" because the suspect was armed and threatening people.

Police received a 911 call just after 9 p.m. from the 3000 block of S. 29th Avenue with multiple people concerned about a man they said had a handgun and was talking to himself, O'Hara said at an overnight news conference at the intersection of S. 35th Street and Hiawatha Avenue.

About 16 minutes later, another 911 call came in from the 3400 block of Hiawatha, several blocks from the initial call. The caller said they saw a man displaying a handgun and "acting irrationally," O'Hara said.

Officers arrived in squad cars and chased the suspect on foot, the chief said. The officers identified themselves as police and ordered him to stop, but he didn't comply, the chief said.

At some point after the chase there was a "confrontation," the chief said, when officers again saw the man was armed.

O'Hara said officers gave multiple commands to drop the gun before they shot him. Emergency medical personnel took the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the chief.

Four officers responded to the 911 call, and three officers fired their weapons, O'Hara said.

The chief said he did not know whether the suspect fired his gun, but he said it was recovered and it "appeared to be jammed."

O'Hara defended the officers' decision to shoot the man, whose identity has yet to be released.

"It appears that we have a case of someone who is armed, threatening folks in two different places here and just not acting normally," the chief said. "I have no reason to think that this is anything other than a justifiable and lawful use of force by police officers."

O'Hara added, "I'm thankful no one else from the community was harmed by this."

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said it is investigating what it classified as a "use-of-force incident." The agency said it will have more to say once the preliminary stage of its investigation is complete.

This is the second fatal shooting by police in Minneapolis in the past two weeks. On May 30, 35-year-old Mustafa Ahmed Mohamed was killed during a confrontation with police in the street on S. Blaisdell Avenue after he shot and killed Minneapolis police officer Jamal Mitchell.

Mitchell was eulogized and remembered during a memorial service Tuesday at Maple Grove High School before thousands in person and many more viewing remotely.