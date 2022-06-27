Last but certainly not least, country music duo Florida Georgia Line has been confirmed to fill the final slot in the Minnesota State Fair's 2022 grandstand concert series on Aug. 31.

Tickets for the Wednesday night concert go on sale this Thursday at 10 a.m. priced $75-$106 via eTix.com or by calling 800-514-3849. Young country singer Bailey Zimmerman ("Fall in Love") will open the show.

Last seen in Minnesota doling out their hits — and free beer, too — at last summer's We Fest, FGL partners Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley were back in our neck of the woods last weekend for the Cadott Country Fest near Eau Claire, Wis. That festival's proximity to the Twin Cities prevented State Fair organizers from announcing the duo's grandstand concert sooner.

The "Cruise" and "Dirt" hitmakers should have no problem filling the venue on short notice, though. Along with the Zac Brown Band's Sept. 2 appearance, the grandstand's priciest tickets this year are both by country acts.

Here's the final rundown for the 2022 concert series there: