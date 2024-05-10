Tap the bookmark to save this article.

On Part II of Thursday's Daily Delivery podcast, host Michael Rand and Star Tribune Timberwolves beat writer Chris Hine break down the run Minnesota has been on in the playoffs.

After sweeping the Suns, the Wolves moved on to Denver and took the first two games of that series. The most impressive feat -- winning 106-80 in Game 2 without Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert -- galvanized the Wolves and brought even more positive national attention to Minnesota.

Can they sustain that in Game 3 at Target Center? And what does Denver have left in the tank?

