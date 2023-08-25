Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Prosecutors dropped charges Friday against a man accused of being the driver in a police pursuit that resulted in a crash, killing an innocent bystander and resulting in the officer's manslaughter conviction.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office dismissed counts of fleeing police and auto theft against James Jeremiah Jones-Drain, 20, citing an "inability to prove all of the charges beyond a reasonable doubt at this time," according to a brief court filing. Jones-Drain was set to stand trial Monday, a month after Brian Cummings was sentenced to serve less than a year in the county workhouse after pleading guilty to criminal vehicular homicide.

Cummings pursued the vehicle in north Minneapolis, reaching speeds up to 100 mph throughout residential streets before his squad car ran a red light and struck a Jeep driven by Leneal Frazier on July 6, 2021. According to the charges, Cummings was traveling nearly 80 mph when he hit Frazier at the intersection of N. Lyndale and 41st avenues.

Jones-Drain was arrested 18 months later. He pleaded not guilty to two counts of theft and causing death by fleeing police.

Frazier, a 40-year-old father of six, was the uncle of Darnella Frazier, the teen who recorded ex-MPD officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes until he died in 2020.

Cummings' defense attorney Thomas Plunkett didn't immediately return messages Friday. Plunkett has previously cast blame on Jones-Drain for the fatal pursuit and said that the carjacked vehicle narrowly missed Frazier's.

At Cummings' sentencing, Plunkett said the pursuit "arose out of legitimate, law enforcement action initiated by a solid, well-respected officer with an impeccable record."

Jones-Drain had 10 pending cases in Hennepin County alleging a string of robberies before the crash, according to charges.

Surveillance video from the Target on E. Lake Street allegedly showed Jones-Drain and another man approach a woman in the parking lot three days before the crash. One of the men grabbed her keys, and they drove off with her SUV.

In the next 1½ hours, Jones-Drain robbed four retail businesses in Minneapolis and one in Robbinsdale. Plunkett referenced those cases in his failed effort to have the charges against Cummings dismissed.

Minneapolis police arrested Jones-Drain during a January traffic stop because of 12 active warrants. Officers found a black semi-automatic handgun in his jacket and he was charged with illegally possessing a firearm due to previous charges of aggravated robbery.

Jones-Drain has remained in custody since. Calls left with his public defender Friday were not immediately returned.