Minneapolis police have arrested a man wanted for allegedly leading Minneapolis police on a high-speed chase nearly 18 months ago then ended when the officer collided with an SUV and killed the driver.

James Jones-Drain, 20, was arrested Tuesday by Minneapolis police for a dozen outstanding warrants that include homicide, robbery, fleeing in a motor vehicle, and motor vehicle theft.

Jones-Drain was charged last September in Hennepin County District Court with fleeing police and auto theft in connection with the July 6, 2021 collision at a north Minneapolis intersection that killed 40-year-old Leneal Frazier of St. Paul. A warrant was issued for his arrest at the time.

Former Minneapolis police officer Brian Cummings, who was chasing Jones-Drain and collided with Frazier, faces charges of second-degree manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide. He left the force in October 2021, the day after charges against him were filed. He is scheduled to stand trial in May.

Court documents say that Jones-Drain was pulled over after electronic surveillance tipped investigators to where he was staying. He left his residence at 4:10 p.m. on Jan. 10 at and got into a black Ford Fusion with two other people. Police issued a traffic stop on the car, but documents say that Jones-Drain, who was sitting in the backseat, refused to identify himself.

Officers then arrested him for outstanding warrants. While arresting him, police say that a loaded semi-automatic pistol was sticking out of Jones-Drain's front left jacket pocket. That would violate previous charges which bar Jones-Drain from owning a firearm.

His first court appearance will be Friday, January 13 for the charge of illegally possessing a firearm and ammo. He will be in court for other charges, including charges connected with Frazier's death, on January 19 at 11 a.m.

In the charges filed last September, Jones-Drain allegedly led officers on a high-speed chase in a Kia Sportage reported stolen days earlier. His vehicle ran several stop signs and red lights, according to those court charges, narrowly missing an SUV driven by Frazier at the intersection of N. 41st and Lyndale.

Cummings was chasing Jones-Drain at up to 100 mph, skidding for 25 yards before striking the driver side of Frazier's SUV. Frazier was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He was a father of six, and the uncle of Darnella Frazier — the young woman whose video of Derek Chauvin killing George Floyd sparked protests and reform across the globe.

Family members who mourned Frazier's death said Cummings should be criminally prosecuted, as high-profile attorney Benjamin Crump called Frazier an "innocent man minding his business" who was killed by Minneapolis police for not following its chase policy.

Mayor Jacob Frey called the incident a "horrific tragedy" the week of the collision and announced that the city would review its police pursuit policy in response.

Star Tribune staff writer Paul Walsh contributed to this report.