Areas north of central Minnesota could get a whopping 2 feet of new snow following a storm that begins Sunday and extends through Tuesday, making it the largest storm of the previously mild winter.

The National Weather Service posted its forecast map Friday afternoon, showing a wide band across central Minnesota — from the western border to close to Hinckley, and as far south as Willmar to Brainerd — where 18 to 24 inches is expected. One of the areas, including St. Cloud, Brainerd and Morris, is expected to get 18 to 24 inches of new snow.,

To the south of there, in the northern Twin Cities metro area and to the northeast such as Cambridge, there will likely be between 12-18 inches of new snow. The areas further south in the metro, and places like Red Wing, are expected get between 8 inches and a foot of new snow.

Following an initial storm Thursday night, the northern Twin Cities metro had the highest snowfall in the region with reports of 8 inches of snow by Friday afternoon.

Those amounts could pale in comparison to the storm that will begin Sunday.

"Generally the highest amounts will be in central to western Minnesota," according to the National Weather Service meteorologist Tyler Hasenstein.

Earlier on Sunday, the snow will likely be of a light quality, which tends to blow around more in the wind and accumulate quicker. But as the day goes it will get heavier and wetter, continuing on Sunday night into Monday, Hasenstein said.

Going north to areas such as Duluth, there will still be a "significant" amount of snow, likely 10 or more inches, he added.

The metro area's previous largest snowfall of the season happened on Valentine's Day when 6.9 inches of snow whitened the landscape.