Bryan Brussee
is a digital designer for the Star Tribune.
bryan.brussee@startribune.com
Tom Nehil
is the Star Tribune’s newsroom developer, using code to help find and tell stories.
tom.nehil@startribune.com
Yuqing Liu
is a graphics producer at the Star Tribune, focusing on charts, maps and other visual formats for data-driven stories in digital and print.
yuqing.liu@startribune.com
612-673-4387
Jake Steinberg
is a graphics producer at the Star Tribune focusing on cartography and visual storytelling.
jake.steinberg@startribune.com