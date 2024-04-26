A woman whose dog was stolen during a walk in St. Paul was reunited with her beloved pet two days later, officials said.

Clementine, a 25-pound French bulldog and Boston terrier mix whose nickname is Tiny, "is safe, happy to be back with her owner and doing well," said police spokeswoman Alyssa Arcand.

Arcand said the dog was found in St. Paul in the 500 block of Selby Avenue, roughly 3 miles to the southwest of where she was stolen. Arcand had no other details about how Clementine was found and said no arrests have been made.

About 4 p.m. Wednesday, two men knocked the woman down and stole Clementine in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood near Westminster Street and York Avenue, police said.

Police have not provided a description of the attackers. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact police at 651-266-5650.

French bulldogs are expensive pets, sometimes with price tags topping $10,000, making them targets for theft from time to time. While Clementine is not a purebred, it's possible the perpetrators did not know that.

Last fall, Christopher S. Brigham, 25, of St. Paul, received a 1¾-year sentence for his role in stealing a French bulldog off the porch of a Maplewood home in May and holding it for ransom. The dog's owner, Lynnea Sterling, said Thursday that her beloved Pablo has yet to be found.