It comes as a bittersweet revelation, but the universe doesn't care about our plans. Storms come and go, on their own schedule. Our earthly plans get in the way.

Every snowstorm is a unique riddle wrapped inside a headache. A surge of southern warmth tangled up in the storm will mean some rain and ice from the Twin Cities southward to the Iowa border. The best chance of significant snow comes Sunday and Sunday night. I expect a changeover to rain by Monday in the immediate metro, but precipitation may fall as mostly snow north and west of MSP, with over a foot possible by Tuesday night. A plowable 5-8 inches in the immediate metro area seems plausible with the changeover. Not apocalyptic, but a long-lasting, impactful storm. If travels take you to Willmar, Little Falls or Duluth, odds are you could pick up 10-12 inches or more.

Good news: 2 inches of liquid precipitation (rain, ice and snow) may fall, putting a dent in the drought. If you don't like snow (hey, it's March!) just know it'll melt. I see mid-40s and light rain for Easter Sunday.