The Texas Rangers haven't had much going for them this season — they fired manager Chris Woodward on Monday and POBO Jon Daniels was shown the door as well.

But they do have an All-Star starting pitcher in former Twin Martin Perez, who is 9-3 with a 2.79 ERA this season. He'll start tonight as the Rangers open a four-game series at Target Field; the Twins will counter with righthander Dylan Bundy (6-5, 4.76). Jorge Polanco will play for the first time since tweaking his knee while sliding into home plate on Monday.

First pitch is at 7:10 p.m.; the game is televised on AppleTV+.

Tony Beasley is the interim manager for Texas.

RANGERS LINEUP

Marcus Semien, 2B

Corey Seager, SS

Nathaniel Lowe, 1B

Adolis Garcia, RB

Jonah Heim, C

Leody Taveras, CF

Brad Miller, DH

Josh Smith, 3B

Bubba Thompson, LF

TWINS LINEUP

Byron Buxton, CF

Carlos Correa, SS

Luis Arraez, 1B

Jose Miranda, DH

Gio Urshela, 3B

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Gilberto Celestino, LF

Max Kepler, RF

Sandy Leon, C