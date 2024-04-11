Brooklyn Center has 23 parks and natural resource areas and 20 miles of trails that connect to neighboring communities. Planners in the north metro suburb want to know how it can make them better and meet current and future recreational needs.

The city is asking residents to take an online survey by May 15, and staff members will use responses to help shape a new Park Capital Investment Plan to implement over the next 10 years. The survey will be the first in a series conducted this year to go along with neighborhood meetings and city staff conducting engagement events at celebrations such as Brooklyn Center Juneteenth.

"We need to know what people like about their parks, what they don't like, the amenities they are interested in seeing in their parks, and their overall expectations," said city spokeswoman Kory Andersen Wagner.

Over the years, residents have expressed interest in new and improved facilities for soccer, lighting on trails, increased park access for wheelchairs, opportunities for inexpensive or free recreation, and places to gather for bonfires, cooking and bring the community together.

"This plan will specify where these investments can go and determine who the city can fund the improvements," Andersen Wagner said.