Tomatoes, the indisputable stars of the season, are a bit late to market this year. Finally, though, they're here! Perfectly ripe and juicy, they are so tempting I can't resist lugging home pounds of them. I have no particular plans except to dream of the drippy tomato sandwiches, lush salads and brilliant bruschetta they'll become. Over the next couple of months, every dish will taste like sun.

As much as this girl from New Jersey loves a plump Jersey Girl and blowsy beefsteak, it's the cherry varieties I crave the most. Popping with an intensity that their larger brethren lack, they pack the same amount of flavor into smaller vessels. Because they contain less water, they have more taste. Their sugar levels are higher than in the slicers, plus cherry tomatoes are more acidic. This contrast heightens our perception of sweetness. They just pop.

Cherry tomatoes are naturally prepped and ready to use. Keep them out of the refrigerator and on the kitchen counter at room temperature. Do not refrigerate tomatoes (of any kind). Tomatoes hate the cold; it dampens their taste and speeds their demise. Do not rinse cherry tomatoes until ready to serve. Most of the flavor is near the seeds and peel, so don't bother to skin or seed them. It's best to enjoy them whole.

Oven-roasting cherry tomatoes until they're blistered deepens their tart-sweet essence. These are wonderful tossed onto bruschetta, but don't stop there. They will keep at least a week in a covered container in the fridge so why not make an extra batch or two to toss with pasta, or a grain salad, layer onto focaccia or avocado toast? Then whir the rest into a bright vinaigrette, bold soup, or creamy sauce. Good news is tomatoes are plentiful, but hurry, this quintessential fruit of our summer doesn't wait!

Blistered Tomato Bruschetta

Makes about 2 cups, serving 4 to 6.

Note: Oven-roasted with plenty of oil and coarse salt, these tomatoes burst with tart/sweet concentrated flavors. A summery ingredient for soups, pastas, focaccia and sauces, they will keep in a covered container for up to a week. Why not make a double or triple batch? Serve this bruschetta as an appetizer or pair with a salad or soup. From Beth Dooley.

• 2 pints cherry tomatoes

• 4 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil, divided

• Generous pinch coarse salt and black pepper

• 1/2 loaf baguette, sliced

• 2 tbsp. chopped basil

Directions

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Toss the cherry tomatoes with 2 tablespoons of the oil and scatter onto a rimmed baking sheet. Sprinkle with a pinch of salt and a few grinds of pepper. Roast, tossing once, until the tomatoes are blistered and beginning to burst, about 20 minutes. Remove and set aside.

While the tomatoes are roasting, arrange the baguette slices on a baking sheet and brush with the remaining oil. Toast the slices in the hot oven until browned, about 5 minutes. Flip the slices over, and toast until browned, another 3 to 5 minutes. Remove.

Arrange the toasted baguette on a platter and spoon the roasted tomatoes over the bruschetta. Scatter the chopped basil over all. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Roast Tomato Vinaigrette

Makes about 1 cup.

This is terrific tossed with pasta and drizzled over grilled chicken or steak. It will keep in the refrigerator in a covered container for up to a week. From Beth Dooley.

• 1 c. roasted cherry tomatoes, with their juices

• 1 small shallot, minced

• 1 tbsp. red wine vinegar, or more to taste

• 2 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

• Pinch red pepper flakes, to taste

• Pinch coarse salt, to taste

• Pinch black pepper, to taste

Directions

Put the cherry tomatoes, shallot, red wine vinegar and oil into a blender and process. Season to taste with the red pepper flakes, salt and black pepper.