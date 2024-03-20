Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand takes note of Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest mock draft, which has the Vikings taking Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy at No. 11. Kiper also suggests the Patriots might be willing to trade down from No. 3, which could put Drake Maye in play for the Vikings -- whom Kiper calls "the most interesting team in this draft" after last week's trade for the No. 23 pick.

8:00: A strong effort by the short-handed Wolves came up short in a key game against Denver. Get used to that sort of tension for the rest of the season.

12:00: Kent Youngblood joins Rand for a look at the NCAA women's basketball tournament, Caitlin Clark and what the Gophers need to do to join the party next season.

30:00: A clutch win for Ben Johnson's Gophers, a rise up the standings by the Wild and more concerns about Twins pitching depth.

