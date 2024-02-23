If you were hoping to watch Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team – or any other players or teams – at the upcoming Big Ten Conference tournament at Target Center, it's time to head to the secondary ticket market.

The whole event is a sellout.

The Big Ten just announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the tournament -- to be held March 6-10 -- has sold out.

Clearly, a good bit of this popularity has to do with the play of Clark, the NCAA's highest-scoring scorer. Even though Iowa will likely have a bye through the first two days of the tournament, enough fans were willing to buy tickets to the entire event to ensure a glimpse at Clark.

This is not a new phenomenon. Iowa has been selling out on the road most of the season. The capacity crowd of 17,222 who watched Iowa's loss at Indiana Thursday night marked Iowa's seventh straight road sellout in Big Ten play. Iowa's game vs. Minnesota at Williams Arena on Wednesday is already sold out as well.