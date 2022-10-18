Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Big Ten power rankings

1. Ohio State (6-0, 3-0): Buckeyes had bye week to prepare for visit from Iowa's vaunted offense.

2. Michigan (7-0, 4-0): Wolverines flexed their run-game muscles by amassing 418 yards on the ground in 41-17 rout of Penn State.

3. Illinois (6-1, 3-1): Fighting Illini held ball for 40:04, had 86 offensive plays in 26-14 win over Gophers.

4. Penn State (5-1, 2-1): Nittany Lions should expect heavy doses of Gophers RB Mohamed Ibrahim in Saturday night's "White Out'' game.

5. Purdue (5-2, 3-1): Key three-game stretch begins Saturday for Boilermakers: at Wisconsin, vs. Iowa, at Illinois.

6. Maryland (5-2, 2-2): Win over Indiana was costly. QB Taulia Tagovailoa carted off field because of knee injury.

7. Gophers (4-2, 1-2): An offense that's been one-dimensional now might be without its starting quarterback.

8. Iowa (3-3, 1-2): Lost in the Hawkeyes' offensive issues is the fact they have a solid defense. It'll be tested at Ohio State.

9. Michigan State (3-4, 1-3): Spartans ended four-game skid with 34-28 double-overtime win over Wisconsin. They get a bye to prepare for Michigan.

10. Nebraska (3-4, 2-2): Cornhuskers hung tough but couldn't complete at Purdue. Visit from Illinois comes next.

11. Wisconsin (3-4, 1-3): Fumble in second overtime doomed Badgers in loss at Michigan State.

12. Indiana (3-4, 1-3): Hoosiers have given up an average of 37.3 points in four consecutive losses.

13. Rutgers (3-3, 0-3): Scarlet Knights will try to end three-game skid in visit from Indiana.

14. Northwestern (1-5, 1-2): Wildcats drag five-game skid on road to Maryland.