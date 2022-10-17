On a day that saw their passing game produce only 38 yards and their defense give up 472 total yards, the Gophers found one refreshing bright spot in their 26-14 loss to Illinois on Saturday.

Quentin Redding, kickoff returner.

Redding, a redshirt freshman, gave his team life against Illinois, returning the second-half kickoff 92 yards to the Illini 8-yard line and setting up Mohamed Ibrahim's 4-yard touchdown run that put Minnesota up 14-13.

"Everybody's just so excited for him," Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said of Redding, a Menomonee Falls, Wis., native. "He's a walk-on freshman that has done everything we've asked him — from the scout team to this to that. He just wants to help the team."

The 5-7, 150-pounder finished with five kickoff returns for 151 yards. Fleck was impressed by Redding's strength and speed.

"He's a 550-pound squatter, and he's not that big of a guy,'' Fleck said. "But you saw how he broke two or three ankle/shoestring-type tackles and didn't break stride. It's exciting to have that type of player that's a freshman within the mix that can do that because our guys worked their tail end off on that return."

The Gophers' primary kickoff returner last year was running back Mar'Keise Irving, who transferred to Oregon in the offseason. Fleck is hopeful Redding's success is a sign of things to come, continuing Saturday at No. 16 Penn State.

"He did that in our one of our [training camp] scrimmages,'' Fleck said of Redding. "We actually went live in the special teams because we had to find a return man. … First one he catches, it goes to the house. It was like, 'We think that's the guy.'"

Potts sits out, Evans dresses

Gophers running back Trey Potts practiced last week and participated in warmups before the Illinois game but did not play because of an unspecified injury, Fleck said. The coach added that Potts, a Williamsport, Pa., native who ranks second on the team with 304 rushing yards on 62 carries, should be ready to play against Penn State.

True freshman running back Zach Evans dressed for the first time this season but did not get a carry. He suffered a foot injury during training camp and is back from surgery. "He had a great week of practice last week,'' Fleck said.

Rutgers game time set

The Gophers' Oct. 29 game against Rutgers at Huntington Bank Stadium will start at 1:30 p.m. and air on the Big Ten Network, the team announced. The times for Minnesota's remaining games after Rutgers have not been determined.