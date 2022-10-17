Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan's availability for Saturday's game at No. 16 Penn State will play out during the week, coach P.J. Fleck said Monday, adding that the sixth-year senior is doing "very well.'' Morgan's status for the game against the Nittany Lions will be determined by the team's medical staff, Fleck said.

"He woke up Sunday and felt surprisingly well,'' Fleck said Monday morning during his weekly news conference. He said he's waiting for a medical report later in the day.

Morgan took a hit to the head during the Gophers' 26-14 loss at Illinois on Saturday and left the game early in the fourth quarter. A sixth-year senior and Minnesota's starter since the eighth game of the 2018 season, Morgan was tended to on the field and in the injury tent before being taken by cart to the locker room and later transported to a local hospital for observation. He was cleared to fly home with the team on Saturday.

Morgan was injured while trying to convert a third-and-7 situation from the Illinois 44-yard line. After taking a shotgun snap, Morgan found a clear path forward and tried to run for the first down. He was tackled by Illinois linebackers Isaac Darkangelo and Gabe Jacas, with Jacas hitting Morgan's helmet with his right fist and forearm. Morgan briefly writhed in pain before medical personnel tended to him.

Morgan had a tough outing against the Fighting Illini, completing only four of 12 passes for 21 yards with an interception. Redshirt freshman Athan Kaliakmanis replaced Morgan, and he finished 2-for-6 for 17 yards with two interceptions as the Gophers lost their second consecutive game.

Fleck said Kaliakmanis and Cole Kramer would be options to start if Morgan can't play. Kramer, a fourth-year sophomore who's played in 16 career games, was not available to play at Illinois because of a "small injury,'' according to Fleck. He added that Kramer attended practice Sunday.