Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with some key games from Wednesday. Anthony Edwards broke out of his shooting slump by making five three-pointers as the Wolves moved back into first place in the Western Conference. The Twins hit a home run for the first time since their opening game, keying a win over the Brewers and sending the team back to the Target Field opener with confidence. And the Gophers women's basketball team advanced to the finals of the WNIT.

11:00: Star Tribune outdoors writer Tony Kennedy joins Rand to talk about a unique story he is working on. Which of the 11 states that have Big Ten schools is the best for deer hunting?

32:00: Stefon Diggs wore out his welcome again.

