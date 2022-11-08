Thank you for reading Football Across Minnesota (FAM), my weekly column that tours football topics in our state from preps to pros. You can find all the previous FAM columns right here. — Chip

. . .

Devin Williams wasn't expecting a two-point conversion Saturday after Augsburg scored a touchdown with 31 seconds remaining to cut Bethel's lead to 28-27.

Williams, a freshman cornerback for Bethel, assumed Augsburg would kick the extra point and force overtime.

The Auggies had no interest in overtime. A division title was a stake, with the winner advancing to the MIAC Championship Game. Augsburg wanted to claim that spot right then.

As Augsburg lined up for a two-point attempt, Williams locked in on receiver Dominic Smith, who already had nine catches for 123 yards.

Williams quickly ran through different scenarios in his mind. He thought they might throw Smith a fade in the end zone. Or possibly a comeback route.

The play indeed was designed for Smith, and Williams blanketed him in the end zone.

"I felt like I was in a good spot no matter where their quarterback put the ball," said Williams, who played high school football at Fridley.

Augsburg quarterback Cade Sheehan threw a back-shoulder pass, and Williams read it perfectly. He grabbed the interception and returned it 100 yards for a rare two-pointer the other way, a swing that extended Bethel's lead to 30-27.

The Royals then recovered an onside kick to keep their postseason hopes alive.

The "Pick Two" was the third interception return for a score in Williams' football career, the first two coming when he played for Fridley High.

"That was a pretty cool thing for me," Williams said. "I was a little tired after it. All the dudes on the team were super hyped for me."

For good reason. The win sent Bethel to the MIAC Championship Game at St. John's, with the winner getting an automatic berth in the Division III playoffs.

Bethel won the first meeting between the rivals 28-24 in late September. That was Williams' first extensive action as a backup cornerback. Injuries in the secondary a few weeks later elevated him to a starting role. Now he often covers the opponent's best receiver.

"He's pretty special," Bethel coach Steve Johnson said.

The entire Bethel secondary faces a tall order this Saturday. St. John's ranks 11th nationally in passing offense behind quarterback Aaron Syverson and All-America tight end Alex Larson.

"It's going to be a big challenge," Williams said. "It's not going to be as nerve-racking on me as it was the first [meeting]."

The build-up might be nerve-racking for the Royals' offense. Starting quarterback Jaran Roste left the Augsburg game after suffering a shoulder injury in the first half. On Monday, Johnson described Roste's status as questionable and will be monitored as the week progresses.

. . .

LOVE OF THE GAME

Goals change, heart stays the same

Chance Bowen is enrolled in his seventh year of college, which was not his original intent when he started his football career at Minnesota State Mankato.

"Heck no, if I can be quite frank," he said.

Bowen dreamed of playing in the NFL growing up, and his goal felt attainable after he earned Division II All-America status as a sophomore defensive end for the Mavericks in 2018.

"I was on top of the world," he said. "I was very excited for what was going to come in the next few years, knowing how much time I had left and how much I could still accomplish."

If the NFL was once a destination, football has since taken Bowen down a detour.

Bowen suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon injury on the third play of the 2019 season opener. It was his first injury in his entire athletic career, which included playing three sports at Armstrong High.

Bowen wrestled conflicting emotions in 2019 as the Mavericks advanced to the DII national championship game. He was thrilled for his teammates and coaches but felt detached because he was unable to contribute.

He completed his long recovery only to have the 2020 season canceled by the start of the pandemic.

Healthy again and slotted as a starter for the 2021 season, Bowen suffered a torn ACL in his left knee — the same leg as his Achilles injury — in the final minutes of the final practice of training camp.

Another season lost. That was his sixth season.

Hanging up his helmet and cleats never entered his mind.

"I needed to get back out there and prove to myself that I could do it again," he said.

He had other reasons for sticking with it. His dad, Jim Bowen, died in May 2021 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Jim Bowen was a star athlete in multiple sports himself and was inducted into MSU Moorhead's Hall of Fame for basketball.

"He's one of the main reasons I'm still playing," Chance said. "I said I want to do this one more time for my dad."

Granted a medical redshirt, he returned this season hoping to script an ending on his own terms. He admits injuries have caused some physical limitations that did not exist early in his career, but he's still tied for second on the team in sacks with three while dealing with nagging aches and pains.

"Obviously I can tell on film that I'm not the same player I was," he said. "I'm still good enough to contribute at the level I'm playing at, which is pretty exciting."

His team's turnaround also makes him grateful for an extra season.

The Mavericks finished a disappointing 6-5 last season, 2-4 in the NSIC South Division. They are 8-2 overall this season, and 4-1 in the division heading into a showdown Saturday against Winona State at home. Winona State leads the South Division at 5-0, and 8-2 overall.

Saturday's winner is practically a lock to make the Division II playoffs, likely hosting in the first round. The loser still has a shot at making the postseason field.

"I didn't like the way the season ended last year," Bowen said. "I didn't want that to be my senior year, us having a bad record. I wanted to come back and have a better legacy."

His legacy is a fine one: A young man who personifies perseverance when adversity presents itself.

"His leadership is nothing short of amazing," Mavericks coach Todd Hoffner said.

. . .

WEEKEND REWIND

Game balls

Athan Kaliakmanis: Gophers freshman backup quarterback provided a spark in relief of Tanner Morgan, leading the Gophers to 20 unanswered points. He passed for 137 yards and rushed for 27.

Gophers freshman backup quarterback provided a spark in relief of Tanner Morgan, leading the Gophers to 20 unanswered points. He passed for 137 yards and rushed for 27. T.J. Hockenson: Arriving in a trade last week, the former Detroit tight end proved to be a quick learner of the offense. He finished with a team-high nine catches for 70 yards in his debut.

Arriving in a trade last week, the former Detroit tight end proved to be a quick learner of the offense. He finished with a team-high nine catches for 70 yards in his debut. Levi Teetzel: Hutchinson senior rushed for 223 yards and four touchdowns in win over Marshall. He added a 53-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and scored on four two-point conversions.

Hutchinson senior rushed for 223 yards and four touchdowns in win over Marshall. He added a 53-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and scored on four two-point conversions. Will Priest: Averaged 26.4 yards on nine carries for Rosemount with touchdown runs of 40, 42, 71 and 67 yards in a win over Wayzata.

Averaged 26.4 yards on nine carries for Rosemount with touchdown runs of 40, 42, 71 and 67 yards in a win over Wayzata. Joe Rossi: Gophers defensive coordinator reworked his game plan in real time after Nebraska jumped to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter. Rossi's defense forced six consecutive three-and-out series through the middle part of the game.

Gophers defensive coordinator reworked his game plan in real time after Nebraska jumped to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter. Rossi's defense forced six consecutive three-and-out series through the middle part of the game. Ty Bruckner: Macalester senior set a school record with 265 receiving yards and three TDs in a win over St. Scholastica. He had five receptions of 35 or more yards.

. . .

He said what?!

"I had to tell him before the game, 'If you ever have a brain fart, just let me know and I'll tell you.' We're going to be dangerous with him." — Justin Jefferson on helping new tight end T.J. Hockenson with knowing his assignments during the game after having only a few days to study the playbook.

. . .

Numbers to know

3: Consecutive games with an interception for Vikings safety Harrison Smith.

Consecutive games with an interception for Vikings safety Harrison Smith. 8: Consecutive wins for St. Thomas to remain in first place in the Pioneer Football League.

Consecutive wins for St. Thomas to remain in first place in the Pioneer Football League. Plus-six: Turnover margin for the Vikings, tied for second-best in the NFL.

Turnover margin for the Vikings, tied for second-best in the NFL. 7: Takeaways for Lakeville South in a playoff win over White Bear Lake.

Takeaways for Lakeville South in a playoff win over White Bear Lake. 205: Career solo tackles for Southwest Minnesota State's Onte Burns, setting a new NSIC record.

Career solo tackles for Southwest Minnesota State's Onte Burns, setting a new NSIC record. 2,899: Passing yards for Macalester's Michael Nadeau, second-most nationally in Division III.

. . .

15-yard penalty

I still don't know how a video review of Mohamed Ibrahim's run late in the fourth quarter was overturned and ruled that he was short of the line to gain a first down. Initially, it looked like he got the first down, no problem. The replay made it look closer but, in my opinion, still not enough to overturn the call on the field as a first down.

As far as P.J. Fleck's decision to punt the ball rather than go for it on fourth-and-1 (which his players were arguing for), I didn't mind his call. Yes, a first down basically ends the game but Fleck had valid reasons for punting it, too. Force Nebraska to go the length of the field with no timeouts and a backup quarterback against a Gophers defense that had been dominating the second half.

I've been critical of Fleck's game management in the past but not in this instance.

. . .

UP NEXT

Grab your popcorn

Vikings at Buffalo Bills, Sunday at noon. Reports surfaced Monday that Bills quarterback Josh Allen is dealing with an elbow injury. If he's unable to play, the backup is Case Keenum, who would be throwing passes to Stefon Diggs while Leslie Frazier runs the Bills defense. How's that for a set of compelling storylines?

. . .

An important 48 hours for …

T.J. Hockenson. He hardly looked overwhelmed or unsure of his assignments in his Vikings debut, so imagine how valuable he will become to Kirk Cousins and the offense once he gets more time and familiarity with the playbook.

. . .

A FAM FINAL WORD

"Comeback."

Both the Gophers and Vikings trailed by 10 points in the second half and won this weekend. Their respective comebacks were impressive for different reasons. Both should gain confidence from having pulled themselves out of tough spots.

. . .

Thank you for reading Football Across Minnesota. I'll publish this each Tuesday morning in time for your lunch-hour reading. I appreciate feedback so please reach out anytime.

Thanks again,

Chip (@chipscoggins on Twitter)