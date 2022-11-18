DIVISION II PLAYOFFS

FIRST ROUND

Winona State at Bemidji State, 1 p.m. Saturday: This will be the second meeting of the season in Bemidji between the two. Bemidji State won the first 34-24 on Sept. 17. ... Winona State (8-3) relied on a stout defense to earn its first appearance in the Division II playoffs since 2017. The Warriors were third in the NSIC in scoring defense (18.4 points per game), behind Bemidji State and Northern State, who tied for first (17.5 points per game). ... The Beavers (9-2), who are playing host to a playoff game for the first time in program history, have won nine consecutive games since starting the season with two losses — by a total of four points to MSU Mankato and Augustana. ... Beavers junior QB Brandon Alt, the NSIC Offensive Player of the Year, passed for 3,426 yards and 33 touchdowns.

Wayne State at Minnesota State Mankato, noon Saturday: The NSIC South Division rivals are meeting in the playoffs for the first time. Wayne State (9-2), which has won four straight, is making its second appearance in the playoffs — its first since 2008. ... Sophomore Nick Bohn has passed for 2,117 yards and 18 touchdowns and rushed for 716 yards and seven TDs for the Wildcats. ... The Mavericks (9-2) won their final five regular-season games to earn their first appearance in the playoffs since 2019, when they reached the DII championship game. ... Shen Butler-Lawson has rushed for 810 yards and 10 TDs and Hayden Ekern has passed for 13 TDs and rushed for seven TDs. ... The Mavericks lead the all-time series with the Wildcats 12-2 but the Wildcats have won the last two meetings, including 41-33 on Oct. 8 in Wayne, Neb.

DIVISION III PLAYOFFS

FIRST ROUND

Bethel at Wheaton (Ill.), noon Saturday: The MIAC runner-up Royals (8-2) received one of five at-large bids for the second consecutive season. ... The Royals and CCIW runner-up Wheaton, also an at-large team, are meeting for the first time since 2010. ... The Royals hope quarterback Jaran Roste, who suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter of the loss to the Johnnies, will be able to play. Roste, a senior, has thrown for 2,018 yards and 16 TDs and rushed for 356 yards and four TDs. ... Wheaton (8-2) won its final six regular-season games. ... Will Bowers, a graduate transfer from Liberty, has passed for 2,646 yards and 31 TDs with just four interceptions to lead the Thunder. ... Wheaton, making its third consecutive and 13th overall appearance in the D-III playoffs, is 12-0 in the first round.

Northwestern (St. Paul) at St. John's, noon Saturday: The UMAC champion Eagles started the season 0-4, but went 6-0 in conference play to advance to the postseason for the first time since 2016. ... The Eagles and Johnnies are meeting for the first time since 2012. The Eagles are 0-5 all-time against the Johnnies. ... Freshman Caden Cantrell has passed for 1,778 yards and 16 touchdowns to lead the Eagles. ... Since losing to Bethel 28-24 on Sept. 24, the Johnnies (9-1) have won seven consecutive games. The Johnnies defeated Bethel 28-10 last Saturday to earn their fourth consecutive MIAC title. ... Aaron Syverson has passed for 2,854 yards and 30 TDs, and tight end Alex Larson has caught 13 touchdown passes among his 62 receptions to lead the Johnnies.

