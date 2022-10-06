GAME OF THE WEEK

Davidson at St. Thomas, 1 p.m., Saturday: Davidson (4-1, 2-0 Pioneer) is coming off a 31-0 victory over Butler — its first shutout since 2019. The Tommies (3-1, 1-0) are coming off a 38-24 victory at Marist. Davidson defeated the Tommies 42-15 last season en route to the Pioneer League title.

WEEK 6 STORY LINES

• Carleton (4-0) will play host to St. Olaf (3-1) on Saturday in the annual battle for the Goat Trophy. This is the 102nd meeting of the Northfield neighbors. St. Olaf, which leads the series 56-44-1, has defeated the Knights seven consecutive times — including 23-14 last year.

• Southwest Minnesota State is 4-1 after defeating Upper Iowa 47-7 on Saturday in Marshall, Minn. The victory was the Mustangs' fourth consecutive, their longest winning streak since 2015. The Mustangs, who are off to their best season start since 2016, have been led by linebacker Onte Burns, who leads the NSIC in tackles and is tied for 10th in Division II with 10.6 tackles per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Zach Durfee, DL, Sioux Falls: The redshirt freshman from Dawson, Minn., leads the NSIC with nine sacks this season. He had three in Sioux Falls' 31-24 victory over Augustana last week.

Aaron Syverson, QB, St. John's: The junior from Minnetonka passed for a career-high 360 yards and five TDs last week as he became the third Johnnies QB to pass for at least 300 yards in three consecutive games.

BY THE NUMBERS

16 Receptions— tying a school single-game record — by MSU Moorhead freshman Gage Florence in the Dragons' 36-28 loss at Minnesota Duluth last week. Florence gained 173 yards and caught a TD pass.

73 Points — a school record — by Wisconsin-Stout in a 73-29 victory over Wisconsin-Eau Claire. The Blue Devils broke the record of 66 points, set a week earlier in a 66-6 victory over Crown.

267 Yards in total offense for Hamline's Charlie Wilson last week. Wilson rushed for 80 yards and caught 14 passes for 187 yards.