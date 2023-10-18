Authorities on Wednesday identified two of the three officers who returned fire on 64-year-old Karl Holmberg last week after Holmberg shot five officers during the execution of a search warrant at his Princeton home.

All three officers who used force are on standard administrative leave, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

One of the officers is a Sherburne County sheriff's deputy who fired a rifle at Holmberg during the exchange of gunfire; the BCA is not publicly releasing his name because he works undercover.

The other two officers are Benton County Deputy Ron Thomas, who fired a pistol during the initial exchange of gunfire, and Sherburne County Patrol Sgt. Austin Turner, who later fired a less-lethal round. Both Thomas and Turner have eight years of law enforcement experience.

The officers were carrying out a narcotics search warrant at Holmberg's property in the 200 block of NE. 190th Av., just west of Princeton, after a monthslong investigation into the possible sale of methamphetamine by Holmberg and his wife, 62-year-old Dorine Holmberg.

The task force officers arrived to search the property shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday. They shouted from the outside of the house, but when they entered it they were quickly met with gunfire. As of Wednesday, one of the officers who was shot during the incident remains hospitalized in stable condition.

According to the BCA's preliminary investigation, negotiators persuaded Holmberg to come outside after several hours. At that time, Turner fired the less-lethal round and a police dog was deployed to take Holmberg into custody.

Investigators recovered 10 firearms at the scene, as well as ammunition and cartridge casings. A news release issued by the BCA on Wednesday says the task force members were wearing body cameras that captured parts of the incident and that BCA agents are reviewing all available video as part of the ongoing investigation.

Once the investigation is complete, the BCA will present findings without a charging recommendation to the Benton County Attorney's Office for review, the release states.

Holmberg was charged last week with six counts of first-degree attempted murder and six counts of first-degree assault, all felonies. He suffered minor injuries and received medical treatment, and he remains in custody at Benton County jail. His next court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.