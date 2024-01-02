Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Former Gophers starting quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis announced Tuesday that he's transferring to Rutgers.

Kaliakmanis passed for 1,838 yards and 14 touchdowns with nine interceptions in 12 starts this season, but he entered the transfer portal last month.

The 6-4, 210-pound sophomore from Illinois will play for former Gophers offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, who joined Scarlet Knights coach Greg Schiano last year.

The Gophers replaced Kaliakmanis with longtime former backup Cole Kramer in their 30-24 Quick Lane Bowl victory against Bowling Green on Dec. 26. Kramer was 8-for-16 passing for 26 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. He also rushed three times for 31 yards and a touchdown.

In his 2024 recruiting class, Gophers coach P.J. Fleck signed three-star quarterback Drake Lindsey from Arkansas and two transfer quarterbacks in New Hampshire's Max Brosmer and Fresno State's Logan Fife.

Kaliakmanis will get the chance to face the Gophers when Minnesota plays at Rutgers.