The Gophers will have a new look in several areas in the 2024 season. Here are 10 key figures who will help determine how they fare:

Max Brosmer, quarterback

Coach P.J. Fleck and his offensive staff quickly identified the New Hampshire three-year starter as the QB they needed from the transfer portal, and Brosmer fits the bill. A finalist for the Walter Payton Award as top player in FCS, Brosmer leads the division in passing yards per game (313.6) and ranks second with 29 TD passes.

Darius Taylor, running back

After missing the final five games of the regular season because of a leg injury, the true freshman earned Quick Lane Bowl MVP honors by rushing 35 times for 208 yards and a TD. He averaged 5.8 yards per carry and showed versatility with 11 receptions for 92 yards. Taylor announced Dec. 2 that he'd be back for another season.

Le'Meke Brockington, wide receiver

A leg injury cost the sophomore six games, but he's a strong candidate to be a breakout player in 2024 after catching five passes for 73 yards this season. Brockington also had a 51-yard kickoff return in the bowl game to set up a touchdown.

Greg Johnson, guard

The true freshman from Prior Lake saw his first collegiate action in the third game of the season and ended up starting two games while playing in 11. He's a future cornerstone for the Gophers offensive line.

Dragan Kesich, kicker

In his first season as the starting placekicker, Kesich earned Big Ten kicker of the year honors after making 23 of 27 field-goal attempts and all 27 of his point-after attempts. He had touchbacks on 53 of 62 kickoffs. And he even hurdled a defender during a trick play on an unsuccessful two-point conversion attempt in the bowl game.

To be determined, defensive coordinator

This will be one of the most important decisions Fleck will make in his time in Minnesota. His first 'D' coordinator, Robb Smith, didn't last two seasons. His next hire, Joe Rossi, was a home run who guided the Gophers to three top-10 national finishes in total defense and was just hired by Michigan State.

Anthony Smith, defensive end

At 6-6 and 285 pounds, Smith certainly has the look of an NFL defensive end, and he quickly might play himself into that status. The redshirt freshman had a solid Pro Football Focus rating of 73.6 and finished with 16 pressures and two quarterback sacks.

Maverick Baranowski, linebacker

Thrown into the deep end of the pool to start the season because of an injury to Cody Lindenberg, Baranowski took some early lumps but progressed as the season went on before missing the final three games because of injury. He ranked fourth on the team with 52 tackles and had five tackles for loss.

Ethan Robinson, cornerback

The Gophers had good luck with a transfer cornerback from an FCS school in Elon's Tre'Von Jones this season, and Robinson, a transfer from Bucknell, is a candidate to repeat that. Robinson had three interceptions and 13 passes defended in 2023.

Koi Perich, safety

The top-ranked high school recruit in Minnesota, Perich dominated for Esko, scoring 27 touchdowns as a senior, including five on defense. He'll be making a big jump from Class 3A in Minnesota preps to the Big Ten, but Perich is a fierce competitor who could see early playing time. He could be a difference-maker on special teams next fall.