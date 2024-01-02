Gophers women's basketball recruit McKenna Johnson — a star at Wilmot-Union (WI.) High School — has graduated early and will join the Gophers mid-season as an early enrollee.

A 5-9 guard, Johnson could be on the Gophers bench as early as Wednesday's game with Maryland, though she won't be in uniform until she is cleared by the NCAA. She has been cleared to practice with the team.

Even after she's cleared, it is not likely Johnson will play for the Gophers this season, instead taking advantage of the head start regular practice will afford her going forward.

Johnson was the No. 60 recruit in the nation according to ESPN when she signed her letter of intent with the Gophers. She averaged 26.1 points, 10 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 2.0 assists for Wilmot as a junior.

"Enrolling early is something that has become a little more common here recently, and we are thrilled to welcome McKenna to campus as we start the second semester,'' Gophers coach Dawn Plitzuweit said in a release. "By joining us for practice daily, she will be able to compete and help our team prepare for Big Ten play and that will help both her and our current roster.''