After a loss at Iowa Saturday — one that ended an eight-game winning streak — Gophers women's basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit talked about the repair job her team was about to attempt after watching Iowa push the pace while throwing the first punch in a 94-71 victory.

"We have to go back and re-evaluate and fix some things," Plitzuweit said. "Figure out how to compete in the next couple days so we have a chance to go out and play the way we're capable of playing."

The Gophers host Maryland on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Terrapins (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten) struggled early against highly-ranked opponents — losing big to both South Carolina and Connecticut — and are coming off a close loss at Nebraska.

Here are three things the Gophers may be focusing on:

Defense

First, a disclaimer: Iowa is one of the most efficient, fast-paced offenses in the nation, led by presumptive national player of the year Caitlin Clark, who had 25 points and 10 assists vs. the Gophers.

Still, Minnesota struggled with help defense on the pick and roll and allowed too many good three-point shots. Currently second in the Big Ten in points allowed per game (57.7) and third in opponents field goal percentage (.375), Minnesota allowed Iowa to score 94 points, make 58.3% of its shots, hit 11 threes and score 15 second-chance points.

There were far too many open shots at the rim, with Hannah Stuelke and Kate Martin combining for 32 points on 14-for-17 shooting. Iowa was the first Gophers opponent to shoot better than 50%. Part of that is rebounding. Iowa had 9 offensive boards, the Gophers just 21 defensive boards. Minnesota's 32 total rebounds was a season low.

Offensive efficiency

The Gophers (11-2, 1-1) set season lows in threes made (three) and three-point percentage (15.8). Mara Braun, the Big Ten's second-leading scorer (19.8 points per game) had 15 in Iowa.

That included a 7-for-7 performance at the line, Braun's 10th perfect game from the line this season. Her 95.3% free throw percentage leads the country. She had five assists, a block and five rebounds, but she shot 4-for-16 overall, 0-for-5 on threes.

Braun will continue to be No. 1 on opponents' scouting report, so it won't get easier. But she has responded before. After going 4-for-21 overall and 2-for-11 on threes in a loss to UConn, she went on a tear, shooting almost 45% on threes in her next eight games.

The Gophers will also be looking for rebound performances from freshman Grace Grocholski (who was 1-for-6 on threes) and Mallory Heyer, whose five rebounds were a season low.

Bouncing back

With the Big Ten schedule back under way, avoiding losing streaks is key. Maryland is a quality rival with an intimidating past vs. the Gophers. The Terrapins are 13-1 vs. the Minnesota all-time and have won the last six by an average of 23.6 points.

Getting more from the bench would be key. The Gophers bench — playing without Maggie Czinano, who missed the game with an ankle injury — scored just 12 points in Iowa City, and just two in the first half.