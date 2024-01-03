Gophers quarterback recruit Drake Lindsey has been named Arkansas' Gatorade player of the year after a prolific senior season at Fayetteville High School.

Lindsey has graduated early and will enroll this month at the university, making him eligible for spring practice. He is a consensus three-star recruit. 247Sports had him listed as the No. 5 recruit out of Arkansas and 23rd quarterback nationally.

As a senior this fall, Lindsey led the team to a 13-0 record. He was the MVP of the Class 7A state championship game. For the season, he passed for 3,941 yards, completing 69% of his passes. He had 54 touchdown passes and three interceptions, and officially signed with the Gophers on Dec. 20.

"He is very talented," Fleck said of Lindsey on signing day. "How talented? Ninety-one touchdowns and seven picks in the past two years."

The Gophers will have a new starting quarterback next season. Besides Lindsey, they signed two transfer quarterbacks in Max Brosmer (New Hampshire) and Logan Fife (Fresno State). Last season's primary starter, Athan Kaliakmanis, announced his transfer to Rutgers on Tuesday.