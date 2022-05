The growth in farmers markets, both locally and nationally, has been on an upward trajectory for years. In 1985, the Twin Cities metro area had 20. By 2009, there were more than 50; today, the tally is well into the 60s.

With so many markets from which to choose, why not set a goal of exploring some unfamiliar shopping territory? The beauty of markets is that no two are alike, and you never know what awaits. If you're on the go, map your market at strib.mn/3korIWQ.

Andover Farmers Market: Tue. 2-6 p.m., 13655 Round Lake Blvd. (Grace Lutheran Church), Andover. stpaulfarmersmarket.com. Ends Oct. 25.

Anoka Farmers Market: Tue. 3-6 p.m., 205 Harrison St., Anoka. anokacounty.us. Opens June 22.

Apple Valley Farmers Market: Sat. 8 a.m.-1 p.m., 7100 W. 147th St. (Apple Valley Municipal Center), Apple Valley. stpaulfarmers market.com. June 4-Oct. 29.

Blaine Farmers Market: Sat. 8 a.m.-noon starting June 16; Tue. 3-6 p.m. starting June 22. 707 89th Av. NE. (Church of St. Timothy), Blaine. anokacounty.us. Ends Oct. 25.

Bloomington Farmers Market: Sat. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road (Bloomington Civic Plaza), Bloomington. bloomingtonmn.gov. June 11-Oct. 15.

Brooklyn Park Farmers Market: Wed. 2-6 p.m. 5600 85th Av. N. (Community Activity Center), Brooklyn Park. brooklynpark.org. July 6-Oct. 12.

Buffalo Farmers Market: Sat. 8 a.m.-noon. 100 1st. Av. NE., Buffalo, Minn. buffalofarmersmarket.com. May 7-Oct. 29.

Burnsville Farmers Market: Thu. 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. 3333 Cliff Road (Mary, Mother of the Church), Burnsville. stpaulfarmers market.com. May 12-Oct. 27.

Burnsville Farmers Market: Sat. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. 200 W. Burnsville Pkwy., Burnsville. stpaulfarmersmarket.com. June 11-Oct. 29.

Chanhassen Farmers Market: Sat. 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 7700 Market Blvd. (City Center Park Plaza), Chanhassen. chanhassenfarmersmarket.org. June 4-Sept. 24.

Downtown Chaska Farmers Market: Wed. 3-6 p.m., 300 Chestnut St. (City Square Park), Chaska. swmetrochamber.com. June 22-Sept. 7.

Centerville Main Street Market: Thu. 5-7 p.m., 1721 Westview St., Centerville. anokacounty.us. July 8-Aug. 12.

Centennial Lakes Farmers Market: Thu. 3-7 p.m., 7499 France Av. S., Edina. edinamn.gov. June 9-Sept. 29.

Champlin Farmers Market: Wed. 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 12165 Ensign Av. N. (Champlin Ice Forum), Champlin. ci.champlin.mn.us. July 13-Oct. 12.

Chisago City Farmers Market: Fri. 2-6 p.m., 10656 Railroad Av. (Moberg Park), Chisago City, Minn. ci.chisago.mn.us. July-September.

Coon Rapids Farmers Market: Wed. 3-6 p.m., 11000 Crooked Lake Blvd. (Coon Rapids Ice Center), Coon Rapids. coonrapidsmn.gov. June 22-Oct. 12

Crystal Farmers Market: Tue. 3-7 p.m., 5539 Douglas Drive N. (Becker Park), Crystal, parksandrec.crystalmn.gov. June 14-Sept. 27.

Delano Farmers Market: Wed. 2-6 p.m., Hwy. 12 and County Line Road, Delano. https://www.delano.mn.us. May 4-Oct. 26.

Eagan Market Fest: Wed. 4-8 p.m., 1501 Central Pkwy., Eagan. cityofeagan.com. June 1-Sept. 28 (3 to 7 p.m. in Sept.).

Elk River Farmers Market: Thu. 2-6 p.m., 716 Main St. NW. (Park Plaza Main Street), Elk River, Minn. elkrivermn.gov. June 16-Oct. 6.

Excelsior Farmers Market: Tue. 2-6 p.m., Excelsior Elementary east parking lot off Water St. excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com. June 14-Aug. 30.

Four Sisters Farmers Market: Thu. 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 1414 E. Franklin Av., Mpls. facebook.com/foursistersmarket. June 2-Oct. 28.

Golden Valley Farmers Market: Sun. 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 7800 Golden Valley Road (Golden Valley City Hall), Golden Valley. marketinthevalley.org. June 19-Oct. 9.

Hmongtown Marketplace Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, 217 Como Av., St. Paul. hmongtownmarketplace.com

Hopkins Farmers Market: Sat. 7:30 a.m.-noon, 16 9th Av. S., Hopkins. hopkinsfarmersmarket.com. June 18-Oct. 29.

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market: Sun. 8 a.m.-1 p.m., 8055 Barbara Av. (Veterans Memorial Community Center), Inver Grove Heights. stpaulfarmersmarket.com. June 12-Oct. 9.

Jordan Farmers Market: Sat. 9 a.m.-noon, 225 Water St., Jordan. June 4-Oct. 29.

Lakeview Terrace Farmers Market (formerly Camden Farmers Market): Sat. 8 a.m.-noon, Bottineau Blvd. and Lakeland Av., Robbinsdale. thenewmpls.info. May 21-Sept. 17.

Lakeville Farmers Market: Wed. noon-5 p.m., 20851 Holyoke Av. (Market Plaza), Lakeville. stpaulfarmersmarket.com. June 8-Oct. 26.

Lakeville Farmers Market: Sat. 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 20965 Holyoke Av. (Lakeville Area Arts Center), Lakeville. stpaulfarmersmarket.com. June 18-Sept. 24.

Little Canada Farmers Market: Mon. 2-6 p.m., 2920 Rice St., Little Canada. ci.little-canada.mn.us. June 6-Oct. 3.

Maple Grove Farmers Market: Thu. 3-7 p.m. (3-6 p.m. in Oct.), 12951 Weaver Lake Road (Maple Grove Community Center), Maple Grove. maplegrovefarmersmarket.com. May 12-Oct. 20.

Maplewood Farmers Market: Wed. 8 a.m.-noon, 1850 N. White Bear Av. (Aldrich Arena), Maplewood. stpaulfarmers market.com. May 18-Oct. 26.

(Minneapolis) East Isles Farmers Market: Thu. 4-8 p.m. (no market Aug. 4), the Mall, between Hennepin and Humboldt Av. S., Mpls. eastisles.org. June 23-Sept. 29.

(Minneapolis) Fulton Farmers Market: Sat. 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 4901 Chowen Av. S., Mpls. neighborhoodrootsmn.org. May 21-Oct. 29.

(Minneapolis) Kingfield Farmers Market: Sun. 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 4055 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls. (north end of MLK Park). neighborhoodrootsmn.org. May 22-Oct. 30.

(Minneapolis) Linden Hills Farmers Market: Sun. 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 2813 W. 43rd St., Mpls. linden hillsfarmersmarket.com. May 15-Oct. 30.

(Minneapolis) Midtown Farmers Market: Sat. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. (Tue. 3-7 p.m. beginning June 7), 2225 E. Lake St., Mpls., 612-724-7457. midtownfarmersmarket.org. Ends Oct. 29.

(Minneapolis) Mill City Farmers Market: Sat. 8 a.m.-1 p.m., 2nd St. and Chicago Av. S., Mpls., 612-341-7580. millcityfarmersmarket.org. Ends Oct. 29.

Minneapolis Farmers Market: 6 a.m.-1 p.m. daily. 312 E. Lyndale Av. N., Mpls. mplsfarmersmarket.com. Now open through Oct.

Minneapolis Farmers Market (Nicollet Mall): Nicollet Mall between 6th and 9th streets, Mpls. mplsfarmersmarket.com. June 2-Sept.

(Minneapolis) Nokomis Farmers Market: The Nokomis Farmers Market is on hiatus for 2022.

(Minneapolis) Northeast Farmers Market: Sat. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 629 NE. 2nd St. (St. Boniface Catholic Church), Mpls. northeastfarmersmarket.com. May 14-Oct. 15.

(Minneapolis) Stevens Square Farmers Market: Wed. 2-6 p.m. Nicollet and Franklin Avs. (Plymouth Congregational Church), Mpls. farmersmarketsofmpls.org. July 6-Sept. 28.

(Minneapolis) West Broadway Farmers Market: Fri. 3-7 p.m., 2027 W. Broadway (The Plaza @ the Capri), Mpls. appetiteforchangemn.org. June 17-Oct. 14.

Minnetonka Farmers Market: Tue. 3-7 p.m., 14600 Minnetonka Blvd. (Minnetonka Civic Center), Minnetonka. minnetonkamn.gov. June 7-Sept. 27.

Monticello Farmers Market: Thu. 3:30-7 p.m. (6 p.m. close in Sept.), 200 W. 6th St. (Monticello Public Library), Monticello, Minn. monticellocommunitycenter.com. May 19-Sept. 29.

The New Mound Farmers Market & More: Sat. 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 5515 Shoreline Drive (Veterans Memorial Plaza), Mound. May 21-Oct. 8. Follow on Facebook for updates.

New Brighton Farmers Market: Wed. 3-7 p.m. 400 NW. 10th St. (New Brighton Community Center), New Brighton. facebook.com/NewBrightonFarmersMarket. June 1-mid-Oct.

New Hope Community Farmers Market: Sat. 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 4401 Xylon Av. N., New Hope. newhopemarket.org. June 18-Sept. 24.

New Prague Farmers Market: Sat. 9 a.m.-noon, 801 E. Main St. (Carbone's), New Prague. facebook.com/NewPragueFarmersMarket. May 7-Oct. 29.

Northfield Riverwalk Market Fair: Sat. 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 5th and Division streets (Bridge Square), Northfield. riverwalkmarketfair.org. May 21-Oct. 15.

Oakdale Farmers Market: Wed. 2-6 p.m., 1584 Hadley Av. (Richard Walton Park), Oakdale, 651-747-3872. ci.oakdale.mn.us. June 1-Oct. 12.

Osseo Farmers Market: Tue. 3-7 p.m. (3-6:30 in Sept.), 416 Central Av. (Boerboom Veterans Park), Osseo. discoverosseo.com. July 12-Sept. 27.

Plymouth Farmers Market: Wed. 2:30-6:30 p.m., 15500 County Road 6 (Parkers Lake Playfield), Plymouth. plymouthmn.gov. June 22-Oct. 5.

Princeton-Zimmerman Farmers Market: Sat. 8:30 a.m.-noon, 111 S. Rum River Drive (Princeton Mall), Princeton, Minn., 763-389-7098. pzfarmersmarket.org. Ends Oct. 29.

Prior Lake Farmers Market: Sat. 8 a.m.-noon, 16228 SE. Main St., Prior Lake. priorlakefarmersmarket.com. Through October.

Richfield Farmers Market: Sat. 7 a.m.-noon. Sat. 6335 Portland Av. S. (Veterans Memorial Park), Richfield. cityofrichfield.org. May 14-Oct. 15.

Rosemount Farmers Market: Tue. 1-5 p.m. Tue., 13885 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount. stpaulfarmersmarket.com. June 14-Sept. 27.

Roseville Farmers Market: Tue. 8 a.m.-noon, 2131 N. Fairview Av. (Corpus Christi Catholic Church), Roseville. stpaulfarmersmarket.com. Ends Oct. 25.

St. Paul Farmers Market: Sat. 6 a.m.-1 p.m. and Sun. 8 a.m.-1 p.m., 290 E. 5th St., St. Paul. stpaulfarmersmarket.com. Ends Nov. 20.

St. Paul Farmers Market (House of Hope Presbyterian Church): Fri. 1:15-5 p.m., 797 Summit Av., St. Paul. stpaulfarmersmarket.com. Ends Oct. 28.

St. Paul Farmers Market (Securian): Wed. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 400 N. Robert St., St. Paul. stpaulfarmersmarket.com, July 13-Aug. 31.

Savage Farmers Market: Sun. 8 a.m.-1 p.m., 4800 W. 123rd St. (Savage Depot), Savage. stpaulfarmersmarket.com. June 5-Oct. 30.

Shakopee Farmers Market (downtown): Wed. 8 a.m.-noon, 113 Lewis St., downtownshakopee.org/farmers-market. June 22-Aug. 3.

Shoreview Farmers Market: Tue. 3-7 p.m. (3-6 p.m. Sept. 6-Oct. 11), 4580 N. Victoria St. (Shoreview Community Center), Shoreview. shoreviewcommunitycenter.com. June 7-Oct. 11.

South St. Paul Farmers Market: Wed. 2-6 p.m., 1151 Southview Blvd., South St. Paul. stpaulfarmersmarket.com. June 15-Oct. 12.

Stillwater Farmers Market: Sat. 7:30-noon, Pine and S. 3rd streets, Stillwater. facebook.com/StillwaterMNFarmersMarket. June 11-Sept. 24.

Wayzata Farmers Market: Thu. 1:30-5:30 p.m., 850 N. Lake St., Wayzata. wayzatafarmersmarket.com. June 2-Sept. 29.

West St. Paul Farmers Market: Fri. 8 a.m.-noon, 1201 S. Robert St. (Signal Hills Shopping Center), West St. Paul. stpaulfarmersmarket.com. June 10-Oct. 28.

White Bear Lake Farmers Market: Fri. 8 a.m.-noon, Clark Av. between 2nd and 3rd streets, White Bear Lake. whitebearlake.org. June 24-Oct. 28.

Woodbury Farmers Market: Sun. 8 a.m.-1 p.m., 8595 Central Park Place, Woodbury. stpaulfarmersmarket.com. June 5-Oct. 30.