Best-of lists — whether year-end or all-time — always spark debates.

None more so than Rolling Stone's new list of the 200 greatest singers of all-time.

Aretha Franklin is No. 1. No arguments there. Tweet your opinions about Whitney Houston at No. 2 and Sam Cooke at No. 3.

The big kerfuffle is over Bob Dylan at No. 15 because, well, some people don't regard him as having a great singing voice. Wrote Rolling Stone: "He owned his ugly-duckling delivery, and shaped it into something as expressive as his wildly inventive lyrics."

Let the kvetching commence.

Rolling Stone prefaced its rankings by stating, "this is the Greatest Singers list, not the Greatest Voices List. Talent is impressive; genius is transcendent. Sure, many of the people here were born with massive pipes, perfect pitch, and boundless range. Others have rougher, stranger, or more delicate instruments."

Besides Dylan, two other Minnesotans made the cut — Prince ("fluty falsetto") at No. 16 and the Replacements' Paul Westerberg ("barbaric yap") at No. 196 (ahead of Billie Eilish).

Some music lovers might question, among other rankings, how Barbra Streisand could be at No. 147, Aaliyah at No. 40 and Dionne Warwick nowhere to be found.

The list was compiled by Rolling Stone's writers "and key contributors," whoever they may be. The selections are quite diverse, embracing global singers — Latin, Indian and Middle Eastern — probably unfamiliar to many readers.

The magazine's previous such list, limited to 100 vocalists published in 2008, included input from "well-known musicians" (179 experts in all) and ranked Aretha, Ray Charles and Elvis Presley in the top 3 and Dylan at No. 7.