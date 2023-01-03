Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A sure sign that Minnesota music fans haven't given up on Lizzo — and that radio programmers shouldn't give up on Minnesota music — 89.3 the Current's listener-voted Top 89 Songs of 2022 tally prominently featured the "Truth Hurts" hitmaker and other artists from the music scene she rode in on.

Lizzo's "About Damn Time" was named the No. 1 song on the public rock station's poll, the results of which were revealed on New Year's Day. That's not too surprising given the song's overall prominence in Billboard's Hot 100 chart, Top 40 stations, Grammy categories, department store playlists, etc. But then again, the megahit's ubiquity could have prompted Current listeners to shun the former Twin Citian's second No. 1 single.

Other homegrown acts to land high on the list: orchestral rockers Cloud Cult with their dramatic track "One Way Out of a Hole"; string-band favorites Trampled by Turtles with their Jeff Tweedy-produced "It's So Hard to Hold On"; twangy siblings act the Cactus Blossoms with the bouncy ditty "Hey Baby"; not-so-twangy sibling act Durry with their winning anthem "Losers Club," and the locally rooted indie-folk quartet Big Thief with "Simulation Storm," sung and written by Minnesota's Adrianne Lenker.

All of those aforementioned acts landed other songs deeper into the Top 89 list, where Dessa, Hippo Campus, Chastity Brown, Ondara, Jeremy Messersmith, Nur-D and the Gully Boys also all showed up to represent the Minnesota scene. The non-Minnesotans who factored most heavily on the list included Spoon, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Orville Peck, Maggie Rogers, Mitski, Amanda Shires, Gorillaz, Steve Lacy and up-and-comer Harry Styles.

Here's an abbreviated version of the year-end poll. See the full list at thecurrent.org.

1. Lizzo — "About Damn Time"

2. Harry Styles — "As It Was"

3. Orville Peck — "The Curse of the Blackened Eye"

4. Yeah Yeah Yeahs — "Spitting Off the Edge of the World" (feat. Perfume Genius)

5. Spoon — "Wild"

6. Cloud Cult — "One Way Out of a Hole"

7. LCD Soundsystem — "new body rhumba"

8. Beyoncé — "Break My Soul"

9. Trampled by Turtles — "It's So Hard to Hold On"

10. Steve Lacy — "Bad Habit"

11. Yeah Yeah Yeahs — "Burning"

12. Big Thief — "Simulation Swarm"

13. The Cactus Blossoms — "Hey Baby"

14. Lizzo — "2 Be Loved"

15. Mitski — "Love Me More"

16. The Black Keys — "Wild Child"

17. Amanda Shires — "Hawk for the Dove"

18. First Aid Kit — "Out of My Head"

19. Angel Olsen — "All the Good Times"

20. Gorillaz — "Cracker Island" (feat. Thundercat)

21. Durry — "Losers Club"

22. Maggie Rogers — "That's Where I Am"

23. Kendrick Lamar — "N95"

24. Father John Misty — "Goodbye Mr. Blue"

25. Florence + The Machine — "Free"

26. Fontaines D.C. — "Jackie Down the Line"

27. The National — "Weird Goodbyes" (feat. Bon Iver)

28. Wet Leg — "Too Late Now"

29. Beach House — "Once Twice Melody"

30. Angel Olsen — "Big Time"

31. Jack White — "Hi-De-Ho" (feat Q-Tip)

32. Japanese Breakfast — "Slide Tackle"

33. Lucius — "Next to Normal"

34. First Aid Kit — "Angel"

35. Khruangbin and Leon Bridges — "B-Side"

36. Hurray for the Riff Raff — "RHODODENDRON"

37. Spoon — "My Babe"

38. Regina Spektor — "Becoming All Alone"

39. The Heavy Heavy — "Miles and Miles"

40. Dessa — "Blush"

41. Haim — "Lost Track"

42. Hermanos Gutiérrez — "El Bueno Y El Malo"

43. King Princess — "Let Us Die"

44. Wet Leg — "Angelica"

45. Cloud Cult — "Back Into My Arms"

46. Trampled by Turtles — "Burlesque Desert Window"

47. Arlo Parks — "Softly"

48. Metric — "All Comes Crashing"

49. Hippo Campus — "Ride or Die"

50. Mitski — "The Only Heartbreaker"